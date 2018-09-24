Home»Sport

Football rumours from the media

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 07:15 AM

What the papers say

Chris Smalling looks set to commit his future to Manchester United, according to the Daily Star. The 28-year-old has been subject of rumoured interest from Arsenal, but Jose Mourinho is not keen on letting the former Fulham defender leave on a free when his deal ends in 12 months time.

Wolves are looking to keep hold of midfielder Ruben Neves and have placed a £110million price tag on the Portuguese to put off potential suitors, reports the Times. Manchester City are among those who are said to be interested in the 21-year-old who has helped the newly-promoted side to nine points in their opening six games.

Germany international Mario Gotze has been urged to head to Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Borussia Dortmund forward Mario Gotze has been urged to reunite with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool to revive his career, according to the Liverpool Echo.

West Brom are keen on signing Lewis Archer from Hednesford Town as the Baggies look to find the latest non-league talent, according to the Express and Star.

David Beckham has held talks about bringing former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane to manage his new MLS side Inter Miami, says the Daily Mirror.

Players to watch

Leroy Sane: Juventus are said to be interested in signing the Manchester City and Germany winger, according to Calciomercato.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The LA Galaxy striker has been offered a chance to return to his childhood club Malmo, reports the Sun.

David Neres: The Brazilian forward, currently on the books of Ajax, has been linked with a move to Tottenham, according to De Telegraaf.

