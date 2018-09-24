Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Wolves are looking to keep hold of midfielder Ruben Neves and have placed a £110million price tag on the Portuguese to put off potential suitors, reports the Times. Manchester City are among those who are said to be interested in the 21-year-old who has helped the newly-promoted side to nine points in their opening six games.

Germany international Mario Gotze has been urged to head to Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Borussia Dortmund forward Mario Gotze has been urged to reunite with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool to revive his career, according to the Liverpool Echo.

West Brom are keen on signing Lewis Archer from Hednesford Town as the Baggies look to find the latest non-league talent, according to the Express and Star.

Match Action: ⁦@TobiasArcherrr⁩ runs away to celebrate his first goal. pic.twitter.com/AngQ5EDopY — Hednesford Town FC (@Hednesford_Town) September 23, 2018

David Beckham has held talks about bringing former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane to manage his new MLS side Inter Miami, says the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Ashley has now seen for himself how badly Newcastle need new faces — if he doesn't back Benitez on transfers, his third relegation as owner looms #NUFC | @MikeWaltersMGM https://t.co/mDBtvJnmyM pic.twitter.com/cjU5dTxrjE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 23, 2018

"There's this idea that he's a bit individualistic - that's not the case." Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba is misunderstood. Read 👉 https://t.co/87g1jYKqVF pic.twitter.com/DYsRvxU1sw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 23, 2018

Players to watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The LA Galaxy striker has been offered a chance to return to his childhood club Malmo, reports the Sun.

David Neres: The Brazilian forward, currently on the books of Ajax, has been linked with a move to Tottenham, according to De Telegraaf.

- Press Association