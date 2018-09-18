Home»Sport

Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 09:57 AM

What the papers say

Uncertainty is building over Raheem Sterling’s future at Manchester City amid reports contract negotiations have reached a deadlock. The Guardian says the forward is looking for a basic wage rise to at least £220,000 a week, and with his current deal due to run out in the summer, both sides are likely to want a resolution soon.

Ex-Dundee defender Steven Caulker could be swapping the UK for the Ukraine. According to the Mirror, the 26-year-old, who has been without a club since leaving Dens Park on transfer-deadline day, is mulling over an offer from Arsenal Kiev, and is said to have held talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Marcus Bettinelli looks close to securing his future at Fulham, the Daily Mail reports. The goalkeeper’s contract currently runs to the end of next season, but the Cottagers want to hold on to the 26-year-old – who was recently called into the England squad – and are poised to offer a new deal by the end of this month, the paper says.

Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners to snatch Fiorentina midfielder Federico Chiesa, The Sun reports. It is thought the Blues will make a move for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window and could even beat European clubs such as Napoli to his signature – despite a £63million price tag.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

John Terry: After rejecting a possible move to Russian club Spartak Moscow, the former Chelsea defender is said to be weighing up his playing options. According to the Birmingham Mail, his most recent team, Championship side Aston Villa, could offer the 37-year-old a lifeline if he decides to put off a move into management for another season.

Heung-min Son: The Tottenham forward is being linked with Bayern Munich – weeks after being spared military service for South Korea. The Sun says the 26-year-old has impressed the German club during his time at Spurs.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

UKFootballSoccerGossipUKPremier LeagueTransfers

Related Articles

Áine O'Gorman announces her retirement from international football after 100 Ireland caps

Meet the Irish star who plays for Roma - at Fifa

Frank Lampard accepts FA charge after sending-off

Study says England’s lack of Champions League starters hurts international hopes

More in this Section

Golf in over the last decade a changing landscape for better - and for worse

Jurgen Klopp ready to go again and insists team are stronger after Kiev heartbreak

Remembering when Gareth Bale turned on the turbo for Tottenham Hotspur

Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy on quest for Tour card


Today's Stories

To winter well, coaches must work on their craft

It’s not just Red Hands who must clean up act

Sport and the presidency

Gould standard in training bust-ups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »