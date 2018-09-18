Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Ex-Dundee defender Steven Caulker could be swapping the UK for the Ukraine. According to the Mirror, the 26-year-old, who has been without a club since leaving Dens Park on transfer-deadline day, is mulling over an offer from Arsenal Kiev, and is said to have held talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Marcus Bettinelli looks close to securing his future at Fulham, the Daily Mail reports. The goalkeeper’s contract currently runs to the end of next season, but the Cottagers want to hold on to the 26-year-old – who was recently called into the England squad – and are poised to offer a new deal by the end of this month, the paper says.

Good first few days training with the boys. Delighted and extremely proud to have been called up. Thanks so much for everybody’s messages 🙌🏻👍🏻 @england pic.twitter.com/lplEyGy2Sc — Marcus Bettinelli (@marcusbettss) September 6, 2018

Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners to snatch Fiorentina midfielder Federico Chiesa, The Sun reports. It is thought the Blues will make a move for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window and could even beat European clubs such as Napoli to his signature – despite a £63million price tag.

Heung-min Son: The Tottenham forward is being linked with Bayern Munich – weeks after being spared military service for South Korea. The Sun says the 26-year-old has impressed the German club during his time at Spurs.

