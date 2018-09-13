Home»Sport

Football rumours from the media

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 06:53 AM

What the papers say

Man of the moment Marcus Rashford is determined to cement his place as a key player at Old Trafford, although he may have to make some tough decisions if regular football eludes him. The Sun says the England forward, 20, loves Manchester United but wants to carve out a reputation as a star striker at the Theatre of Dreams. After his match-winning performance against Switzerland this week, Gareth Southgate compared Rashford to a young Cristiano Ronaldo. However, having managed just one start and a total of 122 minutes in the Premier League this season, Rashford may have to realise his dreams elsewhere.

His England team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s future at Chelsea will be decided in a similar fashion this season, the Evening Standard reports. The midfielder, 22, is a graduate of the Blues’ academy and there will be a concerted effort to keep him at Stamford Bridge, says the paper. However the arrival of Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic has raised questions about Maurizio Sarri’s commitment to nurturing Loftus-Cheek’s talents.

Nabil Fekir was reportedly close to joining Liverpool (PA)

Nabil Fekir has put the failed move to Liverpool behind him, although the Lyon playmaker has not ruled out heading to the Premier League in the future. The Daily Mirror reports the French World Cup winner, 25, said his future at the club is yet to be confirmed – as an extension to his contact, which is up in 18 months, has not been agreed. Fekir reportedly came as close as undergoing a medical with Liverpool before the move was aborted.

AC Milan could take on Aaron Ramsey if the midfielder does not strike a new deal with Arsenal, The Sun reports. The Serie A big hitters are said to be plotting a move for the Wales international, whose contract is up at the end of the season. After 10 years with the Gunners, Ramsey could be keen for a new challenge. Furthermore, Milan are said to want to recruit Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, which could aid such a move for the 27-year-old player.

Ryan Sessegnon: Fulham are planning on giving the 18-year-old a new contract to secure his future services as a matter of urgency, the Evening Standard says.

