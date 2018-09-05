Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal are said to be considering launching a bid for former Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis in January. The Daily Mirror says Gunners boss Unai Emery is reportedly keen on the experienced left-back, who is out of contract at Atletico Madrid next summer.

Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis has been linked with a move to England (John Walton/PA)

The Gunners are also said to be keen to land rising Lille star Nicolas Pepe – but could face competition from Lyon, Seville and Real Betis. The Daily Mirror says reports in France have linked the Ivory Coast winger, who impressed for the French side last season, with Arsenal as well as the Spanish clubs and Lyon.

V I C T O I R E A post shared by Nicolas Pepe (@nicolas.pepe19) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

West Ham would face having to fork out almost £15million if they sack Manuel Pellegrini, according to The Times. The paper says it understands that the club did not include a termination clause in his contract when they recruited him in the summer. However, Sky Sports report that the Hammers are not considering sacking the 64-year-old, who took charge in May, despite a winless Premier League start.

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has come under fire following a poor start to the season (Nigel French/PA)

Social media round-up

Aston Villa facing big competition to sign John Terry as top club makes move https://t.co/S9jbCoq7m5 pic.twitter.com/cQ8CG57hjX — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 4, 2018

Benjamin Pavard denies Bayern Munich agreement amid Liverpool interest in France defender https://t.co/QG9ZRqX5yl pic.twitter.com/5qI5p2dTxM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 4, 2018

Players to watch

James Rodriguez: Arsenal could be eyeing up the Real Madrid player, according to reports in Spain. The Colombia international was linked to the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window, but Spanish outlet Don Balon says the Premier League club could be planning a new swoop for the 27-year-old in January, with an offer of about 50million euros (£45million).

- Press Association