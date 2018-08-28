Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

A question mark remains over Thierry Henry’s reported move to Bordeaux, the Mirror says. It was believed the 41-year-old had agreed a deal to take over as boss at the Ligue 1 side, but the paper now reports that doubts have emerged over fears of a lack of funds at the French club.

Thierry Henry has been linked the Bordeaux coaching job (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue could be at the start of a comeback by heading stateside, according to The Sun. The 35-year-old is hoping to revive his career in the MLS with the LA Galaxy – with any possible deal coming two years after he played his last competitive match, the paper says.

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue last played two years ago (David Howarth/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Great team performance last night against a very good Brentford side. Well done @J_Kodjia on the goals. Can’t wait for Saturday’s game now. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/JtUW86rjK0 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) August 23, 2018

Jack Grealish: Aston Villa look determined to hold on to their attacking midfielder after batting away interest from Tottenham over the summer, the Mirror says. After the closure of the European transfer window later this week, Steve Bruce and the Villa hierarchy are said to want to start talks with the 22-year-old over a new deal.

Reece Oxford: The 19-year-old West Ham defender is on the radar of LaLiga’s Eibar, Spanish paper Marca reports. It comes as the club look to bolster their centre-back options after a poor start to the new season.

- Press Association