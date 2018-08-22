Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The future of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is a hot topic, with the Daily Star reporting that Jose Mourinho has made a new plea to the club’s vice chairman Ed Woodward to sell the 22-year-old before the European transfer window closes next week. But Woodward is refusing to sell Martial for anything less than top dollar, the paper says. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that the French forward – whose agent had insisted over the summer that he wanted to leave Old Trafford – is now understood to be keen to stay at the club and will not push for a move before the transfer deadline.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is apparently keen to stay at the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United could recall Montenegro Under-21 international Aro Muric from his loan spell at NAC Breda following Claudio Bravo’s injury, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says the side will wait until the outcome of Bravo’s tests in Barcelona on Wednesday before deciding what action to take. However, the Dutch side are not expecting 19-year-old Muric to be recalled, the Manchester Evening News claims.

Arsenal are refusing to give in to midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s demand to double his wages, claims the Evening Standard. The paper reports that the club are still hopeful that the 27-year-old Wales international will commit his future to the club.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has put off any talks over a new contract, according to the Daily Express. The paper says Fulham have offered the Serb, who led the club to promotion, a new three-year deal to keep him at Fulham until 2022. But Jokanovic wants to put talks on the back burner until he has steered the side through the first few months of their return to the Premier League, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie facing tough decision over his future https://t.co/z3eQeKBUga pic.twitter.com/YFZVBg93L8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 21, 2018

Eden Hazard is reportedly to be offered a huge new contract to ward off interest from Real Madrid. It's the gossip! More: https://t.co/nneJh7l2sp pic.twitter.com/1V3e8Itjnx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 21, 2018

Players to watch

Back to it ⚽️❤️ #preseason A post shared by Reece Oxford (@reeceoxford) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:20pm PDT

Ademola Lookman: RB Leipzig have been told to pay £28million plus add-ons to land the Everton winger, according to Sky Sports. Leipzig were reported to have made a £22million offer for the 20-year-old, having also seen a £12million offer rejected in July.

- Press Association