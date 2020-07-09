News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jack Grealish and Man United speculation continues: Football rumours from the media

Jack Grealish and Man United speculation continues: Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 08:15 AM

What the papers say

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looks to be on his way out of Southampton, with Ajax, Tottenham and Everton all interested in bringing in the 24-year-old, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Speculation linking Jack Grealish with Manchester United continues, with Metro reporting that Aston Villa have put an £80million price tag on the player.

Kai Havertz is primed for a move to the Premier League, reports the Daily Star. The paper says the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany winger is set to hand in a transfer request as he looks to make the move to Chelsea over the summer.

Timo Werner is on his way to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Timo Werner is on his way to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph also runs with Havertz, saying that the Stamford Bridge side are looking to play on his desire to link up with Germany team-mates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger.

Sheffield United will look to strengthen their side with the signing of Todd Cantwell from Norwich for a fee in the region of £10million, says the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jorginho: Juventus have made an offer for the Chelsea midfielder, including a swap involving Aaron Ramsey, reports Tuttosport.

Hector Bellerin: Arsenal’s wing-back has caught the eye of Sevilla, who will look to make a move for the 25-year-old in the summer, says the Daily Express.

Kevin De Bruyne: The Manchester City man has been linked with a summer move to Paris St-Germain or Real Madrid, says Sporza.

READ MORE

Potential knee injury for Henderson takes shine off Liverpool win at Brighton

More on this topic

Home Euros too special for Ireland to miss out on, says Stephen KennyHome Euros too special for Ireland to miss out on, says Stephen Kenny

John Sheridan named as Waterford FC managerJohn Sheridan named as Waterford FC manager

'No reaction' from Jose Mourinho to Eric Dier ban but admits appeal is unlikely'No reaction' from Jose Mourinho to Eric Dier ban but admits appeal is unlikely

Stephen Kenny ready to welcome James McCarthy and Harry Arter back into Ireland foldStephen Kenny ready to welcome James McCarthy and Harry Arter back into Ireland fold


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ArsenalCelticChelseaCrystal PalaceDeclan RiceFrank LampardInter MilanTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliserMikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Delfine Persoon staying mum on Katie Taylor rematchDelfine Persoon staying mum on Katie Taylor rematch

Peregrine clocks up win no.17 in stylePeregrine clocks up win no.17 in style

Late Jamie Vardy strike earns Leicester point at 10-man ArsenalLate Jamie Vardy strike earns Leicester point at 10-man Arsenal


Lifestyle

Dónal Clancy is a musician from An Rinn in Co Waterford. He will perform the music of his late father, Liam Clancy, in a special online solo performance on Thursday at 7pm as part of this year's Clonmel Junction Festival.Question of Taste: Dónal Clancy

BETWEEN 1973 and early 1975, John Lennon split with Yoko Ono, took up with his assistant May Pang and embarked on a period of intense creativity and outrageous behaviour. Lennon later described this time as his “lost weekend”.Rufus Wainwright has returned a new man

Stan O’Sullivan tells Ellie O’Byrne about the genre-busting album from 2007 that probably doesn’t get the recognition it deservesB-Side the Leeside: 'Louder & Clearer' with Stanley Super 800

In recent times one of the most recurring and troubling conversations I have with teenagers, in therapy, is around their use of marijuana. Often parents seek out therapy because they have noticed a dramatic shift in their child’s behaviour.Richard Hogan: Beware of making light of your teen's marijuana use

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »