News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 09:38 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea could already have a back-up plan in mind if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to secure Ben Chilwell from Leicester. According to the Daily Express, the club are willing to turn their attention to Paris St Germain and France left-back Layvin Kurzawa if Chilwell’s hefty asking price proves too big an obstacle.

Jan Vertonghen has reportedly been approached by Roma for a move to Italy (Tess Derry/PA)
Jan Vertonghen has reportedly been approached by Roma for a move to Italy (Tess Derry/PA)

Roma are believed to have made a strong offer for Tottenham’s Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen. Citing a report in Il Messaggero, the Daily Mail says the Italian outfit are attempting to entice the 33-year-old to the Serie A with a two-year deal. The free transfer offer would also include the option for a third season.

The Mail also reports Everton have entered the race for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu. The 21-year-old Ghanaian has a £10.8m release clause in his contract and is believed to have already attracted attention from Manchester United and Southampton.

Staying with the Toffees, the Liverpool Echo says the club is yet to sign off on a deal with Nice for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. Although the negotiations are ongoing, both clubs are believed to be confident of coming to an agreement on the 30-year-old’s signature this week.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lionel Messi: Marca reports Barcelona have opened negotiations with the 32-year-old on a new two-year deal.

Juventus are believed to be willing to offer several players as part of a deal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez (Ben Stansall/NMC Pool)
Juventus are believed to be willing to offer several players as part of a deal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez (Ben Stansall/NMC Pool)

Raul Jimenez: Juventus are willing to offer two players to Wolves to lower the striker’s price tag, according to Tuttosport.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Liverpool have thrown their hat in the ring with a £54m bid for the Napoli defender, reports Corriere dello Sport.

More on this topic

Gary Neville says David De Gea should go ‘back to basics’Gary Neville says David De Gea should go ‘back to basics’

We can’t force rhythm says Jurgen Klopp after Goodison Park stalemateWe can’t force rhythm says Jurgen Klopp after Goodison Park stalemate

Terrace Talk Liverpool - Five now the magic number, but we'll be doing it the hard wayTerrace Talk Liverpool - Five now the magic number, but we'll be doing it the hard way

Daniel Storey: Safety-first football the prevailing theme of Project RestartDaniel Storey: Safety-first football the prevailing theme of Project Restart


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Ben ChilwellChelseaLayvin KurzawaLeicester CityParis St-GermainTransfersTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Seán Kelly calls for open draw for Football ChampionshipsSeán Kelly calls for open draw for Football Championships

Leeds beaten by Cardiff on return to Championship actionLeeds beaten by Cardiff on return to Championship action

Virgil Van Dijk says Premier League win could help Liverpool reach ‘next level’Virgil Van Dijk says Premier League win could help Liverpool reach ‘next level’

Emiliano Martinez ready to step up after ‘devastating’ Bernd Leno injuryEmiliano Martinez ready to step up after ‘devastating’ Bernd Leno injury


Lifestyle

For the past few months Inishturk has been in quarantine with only essential workers such as a nurse and maintenance crew for a mobile phone mast allowed in.Dan MacCarthy: Inisturk and a Covid-19 conundrum

As people respond to the magnetic pull of the sea, expect to see plenty of coastal images in the Irish Examiner’s readers’ photo competition.Donal Hickey: Explore your shore to find real treasure trove

Pufferfish species are present off Irish coasts. As long ago as 2002, an article in Matt Murphy’s informative quarterly, Sherkin Comment, reported that a blunthead pufferfish had been caught off Donegal in 1984, the most northerly record at that time.Damien Enright: Should you forgo fugu?

Home-schooling since March has been a learning curve. And not just for the kids! As the school year officially comes to an end, three mums tell Helen O’Callaghan what they’ve learned from ‘doing’ school at the kitchen table.Homeschooling: Learning on both sides of the kitchen table

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »