News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 07:37 AM

What the papers say

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly engaged in talks to bring Napoli midfielder Allan to Everton in the summer. The Express says the Toffees’ manager has approached his former club regarding a potential £35million deal for the 29-year-old. He is not alone in pursuit of Allan however, with Paris St Germain and Atletico Madrid also believed to be interested in his signature.

The Express reports Allan is not the only player on Ancelotti’s wish list. According to the paper, he has also made an attempt to sign outgoing Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer once his contract ends in the summer. The move sees Everton join Arsenal and Tottenham in the queue for the Brazilian veteran.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is receiving plenty of Premier League interest (Mark Kerton/PA)
Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is receiving plenty of Premier League interest (Mark Kerton/PA)

Leicester are believed to have entered the race for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. The Leicester Mercury, citing a report from France Football, says the Foxes are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old’s situation. Manchester United have previously been linked with a big-money-bid for Dembele, who was reportedly priced by Lyon at £83m prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staying with United, The Sun says Barcelona are standing by their £151m asking price for 17-year-old Ansu Fati, despite the Red Devils making a £135m bid for the breakout forward.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United are in pursuit of Chelsea’s Willian (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United are in pursuit of Chelsea’s Willian (Adam Davy/PA)

Willian: Manchester United are seeking a free transfer for the Chelsea forward, according to France Football.

Kai Havertz: Bayer Leverkusen will not block the 21-year-old from leaving the club if he wishes to take up an offer from Chelsea, reports German publication Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger.

READ MORE

As the Premier League returns, here is a recap of what has happened so far

More on this topic

As the Premier League returns, here is a recap of what has happened so farAs the Premier League returns, here is a recap of what has happened so far

Champions League return is key to keep pace with top-flight elite – Mikel ArtetaChampions League return is key to keep pace with top-flight elite – Mikel Arteta

Premier League chief gives grounds for optimism with ‘guinea pig’ suggestionPremier League chief gives grounds for optimism with ‘guinea pig’ suggestion

Fans will use crowd noise on TV to make Premier League games more ‘compelling’Fans will use crowd noise on TV to make Premier League games more ‘compelling’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ChelseaLeicester CityThiago SilvaTransfersTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Darren Randolph hopes for lasting change in fight against racismDarren Randolph hopes for lasting change in fight against racism

IRFU begins coronavirus tests ahead of provinces' return to trainingIRFU begins coronavirus tests ahead of provinces' return to training

US Open to go ahead behind closed doors – New York governor Andrew CuomoUS Open to go ahead behind closed doors – New York governor Andrew Cuomo

Former Kerry captain John Joe Sheehan diesFormer Kerry captain John Joe Sheehan dies


Lifestyle

The best SPFs that babies and grandparents alike can use.The Skin Nerd: The best sun creams for all the family, from granny to baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »