News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 08:44 AM

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund have put a £115million price tag on Jadon Sancho, the Daily Telegraph says. Manchester United have regularly been linked with the England winger and there has been increasing speculation that he will leave the Bundesliga side in the summer.

Southampton are set to offer 30-year-old Ryan Bertrand a new contract at the club, reports the Daily Mail. The former Chelsea full-back is a target for Leicester, the paper adds.

Arsenal and Sevilla look set to tussle for the signature of Orkun Kokcu over the summer, the Daily Mirror says. The 19-year-old is currently at Feyenoord and has been capped twice by the Turkey Under-21 side.

Ryan Fraser looks to be on his way out of the Vitality Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Ryan Fraser looks to be on his way out of the Vitality Stadium (John Walton/PA)

A quartet of Bournemouth players are set to sign new deals to keep them at the club until the end of the delayed season, according to the Bournemouth Echo. Goalkeeper Artur Boruc, midfielder Andrew Surman and defenders Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels will remain at the Vitality Stadium.

However, Ryan Fraser is set to leave the Cherries at the end of the season on a free transfer after rejecting the offer of a new contract, reports the Sun. The 26-year-old midfielder has been targeted by Tottenham in the past.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Adama Traore: Liverpool are continuing their pursuit of the Wolves man, says the Daily Star.

Santi Cazorla was previously on the books at Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Santi Cazorla was previously on the books at Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Santi Cazorla: The former Arsenal midfielder could leave Villarreal when his contract expires in the summer, says Cadena Ser.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Juventus star could leave the Serie A club over the summer owing to financial problems brought on by Covid-19, according to Sport Mediaset.

READ MORE

'He had a fascination with hurling': John Meyler's day as Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager

More on this topic

League of Ireland clubs eager to see rescue plan from FAILeague of Ireland clubs eager to see rescue plan from FAI

Shrewsbury chief criticises Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for ‘ruining’ FA Cup tieShrewsbury chief criticises Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for ‘ruining’ FA Cup tie

Manchester City to learn their Champions League fate before start of next seasonManchester City to learn their Champions League fate before start of next season

Everton lose Theo Walcott ahead of derby clash with LiverpoolEverton lose Theo Walcott ahead of derby clash with Liverpool


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TransfersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt: Biennial tournament a better way of finding top team than Rugby World CupJoe Schmidt: Biennial tournament a better way of finding top team than Rugby World Cup

Shrewsbury chief criticises Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for ‘ruining’ FA Cup tieShrewsbury chief criticises Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for ‘ruining’ FA Cup tie

Gung-ho approach from GAA managers will injure club players, warns Dave MoriartyGung-ho approach from GAA managers will injure club players, warns Dave Moriarty

Manchester City to learn their Champions League fate before start of next seasonManchester City to learn their Champions League fate before start of next season


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »