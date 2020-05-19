News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 11:38 AM

What the papers say

Juventus could look to sell a number of players in the summer, with Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain tipped to leave the Serie A club, reports the Daily Mail. The paper said the 30-year-old Bosnian midfielder and 32-year-old striker, who has been on loan at Chelsea, could make way to help the club’s financial situation in light of coronavirus.

Caglar Soyuncu could swap Leicester for Barcelona, the Daily Mirror says. The 23-year-old Turkey defender signed for the Foxes from Freiburg in 2018 and has filled the hole left by Harry Maguire when he left for Manchester United.

On Manchester United, and the club will recall Joel Pereira from his loan spell at Hearts after the Scottish Premiership season was ended, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Nico Elvedi is wanted by Mikel Arteta (Simon Cooper/PA)
Nico Elvedi is wanted by Mikel Arteta (Simon Cooper/PA)

Arsenal are looking to reinforce their defence over the summer with the signing of Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach, claims the Daily Star. Mikel Arteta wants to sign the 23-year-old to form a partnership with William Saliba who has spent the season out on loan, the paper adds.

Valentino Lazaro’s future at Newcastle is unclear, reports the Newcastle Chronicle. The winger joined the Magpies on loan from Inter Milan in January and is unsure where he will play next season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lautaro Martinez: Barcelona are keen on bringing in the 22-year-old Inter Milan striker, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Manchester United have rekindled their desire to sign the Napoli defender after rivals Liverpool also said they were interested, says Gazzetta dello Sport.

John Ruddy: Wolves are to offer their 33-year-old goalkeeper a new contract, reports the Birmingham Mail.

More on this topic

'We are not the Bundesliga': Schoolboy leagues scrap seasons'We are not the Bundesliga': Schoolboy leagues scrap seasons

Premier League clubs to discuss contact training protocols next weekPremier League clubs to discuss contact training protocols next week

'I can safely say now that we can go for the 10' — Neil Lennon celebrates as Celtic equal record'I can safely say now that we can go for the 10' — Neil Lennon celebrates as Celtic equal record

Nigel Clough joins list of managers to lose job during the coronavirus lockdownNigel Clough joins list of managers to lose job during the coronavirus lockdown


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Disillusionment with former teammates swayed Kevin Cassidy over Donegal returnDisillusionment with former teammates swayed Kevin Cassidy over Donegal return

The key games which helped Celtic win another Scottish Premiership titleThe key games which helped Celtic win another Scottish Premiership title

FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19

Harry Redknapp eyes return to football as a lower league club ownerHarry Redknapp eyes return to football as a lower league club owner


Lifestyle

Trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises on funerals in lockdown.Ask a counsellor: Do I have to attend my father’s funeral?

Des O'Driscoll picks some of the highlights on the box tonight.Tuesday's TV: Normal People takes us to sunnier climes, while Horizon looks at the science of coronavirus

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »