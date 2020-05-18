News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 11:21 AM

What the papers say

Alexandre Lacazette‘s future at Arsenal is in doubt due to stalled contract talks and damaging photos in the press, the Daily Mail says. The Gunners have taken a dim view of images in the Daily Star Sunday of Lacazette apparently inhaling a gas substance from a balloon. Furthermore, talks over a new contract for the 28-year-old striker, whose has two years left on his contract, have reportedly become bogged down.

This comes as the Mail also reports the Gunners are keen to sign Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy. The 24-year-old emerged as one of the most promising strikers in France last season, and is said to be looking for a move to the Premier League after the coronavirus-related cancellation of the Ligue 1 season left Amiens relegated. With Arsenal’s funds depleted partly due to the pandemic, they will be looking for a swap deal, the paper says.

Raul Jimenez has attracted interest from Manchester United and Juventus (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Raul Jimenez has attracted interest from Manchester United and Juventus (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester United and Juventus are set to battle for the signature of Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, according to The Times. Juventus are understood to have joined United in enquiring about the  29-year-old Mexican’s availability once the transfer window reopens. Wolves are open to making a substantial profit on Jimenez, who has scored 26 goals in 67 Premier League games since joining from Benfica in 2018.

Tottenham could be set to beat arch rivals Arsenal in signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser. The Scotland international becomes a free agent on June 30, and while Arsenal have shown their interest, Fraser has apparently expressed a preference for Spurs. Liverpool have also been linked to the 26-year-old.

Corentin Tolisso could be on his way to Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)
Corentin Tolisso could be on his way to Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, the Daily Express reports. The 25-year-old has spent three seasons at Bayern after transferring from Lyon, and is said to be eager to move to the Premier League. This comes after Tolisso – a World Cup winner with France in 2018 – has started only seven times for Munich this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jack Grealish: Manchester United’s eagerness to sign the star midfielder may be clouded by the fact they will still have to pay 80million for him even if his current club Aston Villa are relegated, the Daily Mirror reports.

Pedro Chirivella: The Liverpool midfielder, 22, is yet to decide on the offer of a five-year deal from Reds amid interest from Nantes and Rangers, Goal reports.

Nicolo Zaniolo: The 20-year-old Roma forward is a target for Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham, Corriere dello Sport reports.

More on this topic

5 things we learned from the return of Germany’s Bundesliga5 things we learned from the return of Germany’s Bundesliga

Hancock and Lineker apologise for mocking Luke Chadwick's appearanceHancock and Lineker apologise for mocking Luke Chadwick's appearance

Fans to get their football fix as Bundesliga action returns on SaturdayFans to get their football fix as Bundesliga action returns on Saturday

Liam Mackey: The day I found myself in seventh hellLiam Mackey: The day I found myself in seventh hell


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Alexandre LacazetteAston VillaCorentin TolissoJuventusLiverpoolManchester UnitedRyan FraserTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Erling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke as Bundesliga returnsErling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke as Bundesliga returns

UEFA clarify Aleksander Ceferin comments over European qualificationUEFA clarify Aleksander Ceferin comments over European qualification

Son Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to LondonSon Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to London

Nigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumesNigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumes


Lifestyle

Sinéad Crowley chats to Eve Kelleher about her time in school.School Daze: ‘I loved anything creative so naturally art was something I really enjoyed'

The Wool in School education initiative, conducted by fibre artist Lorna McCormack, teaches children how to develop sustainable practices, writes Geraldine Walsh.Wool in School initiative teaches children how to develop sustainable practices

COCOON comes from ‘coque’, French for ‘egg shell’. ‘Un oeuf à la coque’ is a boiled egg and ‘se renfermer dans sa coque’ is ‘to retreat into one’s shell’. For zoologists, a cocoon is the container protecting an insect during the adolescent stage of development.Richard Collins: Cocooning is a useful survival strategy in wildlife

You’re as welcome as the flowers in May is an old Irish greeting. So, in these times, it gives the heart a much-needed lift to see wild flowers blooming so beautifully. during bright, sunny days in this loveliest of months.Donal Hickey: Welcome to the blooming beautiful flowers of May

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »