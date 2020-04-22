News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours: Coutinho linked with Premier League return

Football rumours: Coutinho linked with Premier League return
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 07:44 AM

What the papers say

Philippe Coutinho could be returning to the Premier League, reports the Sun. The Brazil midfielder spent six seasons at Liverpool before heading to Barcelona, but the paper said that Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for the 27-year-old.

Tottenham are interested in signing Raul Jimenez from Wolves, should their striker Harry Kane leave for Manchester United, reports the Daily Star. Jose Mourinho is said to be an admirer of the Mexican who has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season.

View this post on Instagram

‪Big win! Back to Cardiff and on to Tuesday! 👊🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #TogetherStronger ‬

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on

The ongoing saga between Real Madrid and Gareth Bale has taken another turn, with the Sun reporting that the 30-year-old is set to stay at the LaLiga side. The Welsh winger’s relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane led to speculation that Bale was on the way out of the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking to bring in Fabian Ruiz from Napoli and could offer Luka Jovic as a makeweight, the Daily Mail says. Ruiz, 24, is also wanted by Manchester City.

Rumours linking Jadon Sancho and Manchester United are continuing, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the 20-year-old was on the verge of heading to Old Trafford when he left rivals City in 2017.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jorginho: The Chelsea midfielder is looking to enter talks about a new contract, Calciomercato reports. It comes after suggestions that the 28-year-old would follow Maurizio Sarri to Juventus.

Diogo Dalot: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to sell the Manchester United full-back for the right price, says the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas could be heading to the US (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas could be heading to the US (John Walton/PA)

Cesc Fabregas: The former Arsenal and Chelsea player could look at moving across the Atlantic to play in Major League Soccer, says the Sun.

READ MORE

Premier League told to block Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle by broadcast partner

More on this topic

Premier League told to block Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle by broadcast partnerPremier League told to block Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle by broadcast partner

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Tottenham's Son Heung-min begins national service in South Korean militaryTottenham's Son Heung-min begins national service in South Korean military

Football rumours: Juventus to make move for Harry Kane?Football rumours: Juventus to make move for Harry Kane?


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Richard Cockerill still hoping PRO14 season can be completedRichard Cockerill still hoping PRO14 season can be completed

Donal Lenihan: Crisis shows the importance of clubs outside their sporting sphereDonal Lenihan: Crisis shows the importance of clubs outside their sporting sphere

Galway Festival to be run behind closed doorsGalway Festival to be run behind closed doors

Demanding NBA legend Michael Jordan continues to walk on airDemanding NBA legend Michael Jordan continues to walk on air


Lifestyle

Even during lockdown we care about the planet…Earth Day 2020: Why eco consciousness is the key dating trend right now

COCOONED, self-isolating, looking for a treat, in this improving weather a chicken curry can be light and just right. Easy to make, there are plenty of recipes online and in cookbooks .Chicken tonight? Top 8 takeaway curries

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »