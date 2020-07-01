News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours: Arsenal offloading Matteo Guendouzi and Jadon Sancho's move in trouble

Football rumours: Arsenal offloading Matteo Guendouzi and Jadon Sancho's move in trouble
Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) argues with Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay after the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 08:56 AM

Football rumours: Arsenal offloading Matteo Guendouzi and Jadon Sancho's move in trouble

What the papers say

Arsenal are looking to offload midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in a swap deal, the Daily Mail reports. The 21-year-old has not figured in the Gunners' quad for their past two games following his confrontation with Neal Maupay in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton, and Arsenal chiefs have put feelers out to gauge interest in a potential swap.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way to Tottenham, The Daily Telegraph reports. The Southampton and Denmark midfielder has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho, and Spurs are confident of signing the 24-year-old provided they can make sales to raise a transfer fee.

A possible deal could involve making Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters current loan spell at Southampton permanent.

Borussia Dortmund&rsquo;s Jadon Sancho&rsquo;s potential move to Manchester United is hitting money troubles (Adam Davy/PA)
Borussia Dortmund&rsquo;s Jadon Sancho&rsquo;s potential move to Manchester United is hitting money troubles (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United's hopes of snaring Jadon Sancho appear to have hit a monetary snag. Sky Sports reports United are hoping to sign the 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund for £50million, but the German club want at least twice that amount.

With Dortmund forecasting a drop in revenues of £41m this year due to the coronavirus, the Bundesliga heavyweights are cash-hungry. Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be in the hunt for Sancho.

Manchester United are set to sign 16-year-old Barcelona right-back Marc Jurado ESPN reports.

The teenage Barcelona academy product has run down his contract with the Spanish giants, turning down several offers to stay due to his desire to join United.

Achraf Hakimi: The 21-year-old full-back looks set to move from Real Madrid to Inter Milan, according to the Daily Mail.

Ferran Torres: The Valencia winger is wanted by Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, but now Juventus have also shown an interest in the 20-year-old, Onda Cero says.

READ MORE

Daniel McConnell: Coalition acts early to establish how it will deal with inevitable clashes

More on this topic

Football fans see dream for baby fulfilled with cut-out in standsFootball fans see dream for baby fulfilled with cut-out in stands

Liverpool defender Joel Matip out for the season with foot injuryLiverpool defender Joel Matip out for the season with foot injury

Jack Grealish to Man City? Football rumours from the mediaJack Grealish to Man City? Football rumours from the media

Lee says he has not received a direct apology from Baddiel and SkinnerLee says he has not received a direct apology from Baddiel and Skinner


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Kieran Shannon: With a bit of cop on, club and county can get alongKieran Shannon: With a bit of cop on, club and county can get along

Ian Baraclough: I never took it for granted I’d be Michael O’Neill’s successorIan Baraclough: I never took it for granted I’d be Michael O’Neill’s successor

Bruno Fernandes at the double as Manchester United cruise in BrightonBruno Fernandes at the double as Manchester United cruise in Brighton

Rebels and Kerry on LGFA collision courseRebels and Kerry on LGFA collision course


Lifestyle

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »