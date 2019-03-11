Football needs to face up to an ugly truth

Football has a huge problem with fan idiocy

In the second city derby on Sunday lunchtime, a Birmingham City supporter ran onto the pitch and punched Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

At the Emirates, an Arsenal supporter ran onto the pitch and goaded Manchester United’s Chris Smalling.

An Arsenal fan runs on to the pitch and berates Manchester United's Chris Smalling during yesterday's Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. Picture: James Williamson

In England and Scotland, this season, we have seen a return to football fan unpleasantness, which the game must do more to stamp out.

Three initial thoughts, because there is no easy answer:

1) Please don’t blame stewards for fans getting onto the pitch. Of course it would be preferable if they could spot any supporter readying themselves to enter the field of play, but they fight a losing battle. They are underpaid and undervalued, and are far from experts. They need help and funding, not criticism.

2) Please stop saying ‘these are not true football supporters’. I get the point, but it’s nonsense. Both were people who bought tickets to a match and went to watch their team. Dismissing them as not proper fans allows the issue to be removed from football’s responsibility. That is unacceptable.

3) Please stop talking about fencing. It doesn’t help. We moved on from that for a reason.

Vardy the easy quick win for Rodgers

The consensus is that Brendan Rodgers could not have picked a better Premier League job than Leicester City. Of course, he would have preferred to have walked into Arsenal or Chelsea, but that was never likely. Sitting outside of the Big Six circus may also be beneficial to his personality. There were strong signs at Liverpool that Rodgers suffered under the glare of the spotlight.

Instead, he has Leicester’s potentially bright future to cherish. More than half of the starting XI against Fulham were aged 21 or 22. Claude Puel’s greatest crime was strangling that young talent and stunting its growth. Rodgers has regularly talked-up his preference for moulding young players, and now he gets the chance.

But Puel also left behind another useful legacy for Rodgers. The Frenchman continually denied that his relationship with Jamie Vardy had become fractured, but Vardy’s regular absence from the team told its own story. By simply putting an arm around Vardy and making Leicester’s star striker feel loved, he could move on from Puel’s reign.

Saturday brought proof. Leicester’s young players (most notably Ben Chilwell, Harvey Barnes, and James Maddison) played some wonderful, one-touch passing interchanges to twice establish the lead, but Vardy was supreme. His composure for the first goal was astounding, and he followed that up with two excellent finishes. No wonder Rodgers was so keen to pour praise upon Vardy after the match; he is his perfect quick win.

Benitez puts the cherry on top of his Newcastle cake

The last time Newcastle United came from two goals down to win a Premier League match was under Bobby Robson, and there is a wonderful synergy to that fact. No manager since Robson has captured the love of Tyneside like Benitez. Many managers at the bottom of the table would have fallen into damage-limitation mode, but not him. He is an expert at making teams believe that the unlikely is within reach.

Since they lost at Chelsea on the weekend of January 12, Newcastle now sit fourth in a Premier League form table, with five wins from eight matches, and they were so close to a sixth at Molineux. Benitez proved, last season, that he can flourish during the second-half of a season, and he’s reminding us again. Keep him, and this club will never be truly broken.

Tottenham are now fighting for fourth

Plenty of Tottenham supporters will not like Mauricio Pochettino’s frank assessment of Tottenham, but he’s right. This really will remind people of the club’s true level. Potential title bid has become a battle for a top-four place.

It’s a fight that Tottenham will have plenty of problems in winning, too. Pochettino’s team are tiring badly, after a year of no investment in the first-team squad, and have the added distraction of a Champions League campaign that must surely become the priority.

Look, too, at Tottenham’s fixture list. They have not won in four league games and yet must still travel to both Manchester City and Liverpool. Those two clubs have better players in better form and with far more energy and/or deeper squads. It’s time for Tottenham to over-achieve again.

Chelsea reliant on Hazard magic again

Where would Chelsea be without Eden Hazard? And, more pertinently, who would their manager be?

It can be a tough gig being the leader and star player for an underperforming team with grand ambitions. Hazard has been at Chelsea long enough to be tarred several times with the brush of failure.

At times, he has merited scrutiny, but, for the most part, he is the one player at Stamford Bridge who deserves to sit above criticism.

Against Wolves, Sarri and Chelsea needed a hero. So, when the ball was played to Hazard, on the edge of the box, with one defender ahead of him and a crowded penalty area to circumnavigate, the pressure was at its peak. Hazard promptly dropped his shoulder to beat one opponent and then struck the ball low into the corner of Rui Patricio’s net. And you still think he can be criticised?