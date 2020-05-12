Football mourns Brian Duffy, father of Ireland international Shane

Shane Duffy and his father, Brian. Photo: Instagram

Football is mourning the loss of Brian Duffy, father of Ireland international, Shane.

He died unexpectedly at home in Derry on Monday, according to local reports. He was 53.

A Letterkenny native, Brian Duffy travelled all over the world to watch his son play, sharing a journey that took Shane from underage international to captaining his country against Denmark last November and becoming a Premier League regular at Brighton.

Paying tribute to his dad on Instagram, Shane wrote: "U weren’t just my dad u we’re my hero my idol. I’ll miss ringing u after the match and you telling me how shite I was! Daddy I love you and miss you look after us all now everytime I put that green shirt on for our country I’ll be thinking about you because I know how proud u we’re me playing for Ireland! Love and miss you."

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said: “Our thoughts are with Shane and his family at this very sad time. Brian was very proud of his son, a proud football fan and a huge supporter of the Foyle Harps club in Derry where Shane played his underage football alongside Patrick McEleney and where Paddy McCourt learned the game.

“My own son Eoin played for Harps up to two years ago and I know just how central to the Galliagh community the club is. Brian’s loss will be felt by everyone at Foyle Harps and in Galliagh but none of us can comprehend what Shane and his family are going through now. We can only offer our support and sympathies.”

FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn said: “To lose a father at any time is heartbreaking but to lose Brian at just 53 years of age is such a tragedy for Shane and his family.

“We can only imagine the pain they are going through now and I am sure I speak for everyone involved with Irish football when I offer our sympathies to Shane and the Duffy family in Derry and in Donegal.”

FAI president Gerry McAnaney said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shane, his mum Siobhan, brother Tony, daughter Nicola, and the extended Duffy family. May Brian rest in peace.”