Football in Northern Ireland suspended; Formula One and Giro d’Italia also hit

The Irish Football Association has announced it is suspending the current season in Northern Ireland until at least April 4 following a board meeting on Friday morning.

“In response to the evolving situation around Coronavirus (Covid-19), and having listened to partners throughout the football family, the board has suspended the current football season, at both domestic and grassroots level,” a statement said.

“The decision has been made with public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, staff and volunteers front of mind.

“We expect games to restart on Saturday 4 April 2020. The matter will be kept under constant review.

“This means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time.”

Elsewhere this afternoon, Formula One has announced the Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix will be postponed.

The decision follows the previous announcement that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, due to be contested this weekend, had been postponed.

A statement on the Formula 1 Twitter account read: “Due to the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA and race organisers, a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix due to take place on March 20-22 and April 3-5 respectively”

The Giro d’Italia, cycling’s first Grand Tour of the season which was due to start on May 9 in Budapest, has also been postponed.

The announcement from RCS Sport came after the organising committee of the planned opening stages in Hungary said they were unable to deliver the event due to the state of emergency in the country.

“RCS Sport, having taken note of the international and national situation, announces that the date of the 2020 Giro d’Italia is thereby postponed,” a statement said.

The statement said organisers would work with the Hungarian authorities to allow the race to take place at a later date. No new date will be announced for the race before April 3 following consultation with the Italian government and other authorities.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s English Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale Sharks and Harlequins at Sale’s AJ Bell Stadium will go ahead as planned.

In a statement, Premiership Rugby said: “The welfare of our fans, players and staff is our first concern, and we are working in close contact with DCMS, Public Health England and the World Health Organisation; following all the experts’ advice.

“Based on this advice, and in consultation with the teams, we have decided to run the Premiership Rugby Cup this Sunday at the AJ Bell Stadium as planned.

“We will continue to work closely with government on a schedule for the remainder of the season, should the guidance on sporting events change.

“We will keep updating our plans with new information as it is released, and ensure our clubs and fans are updated with developments as soon as they happen.”