Foden signs new City contract

Manchester City have announced teenager Phil Foden has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

Foden, who has made eight Premier League appearances this season and 13 in all competitions, will remain at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2024.

“Phil Foden has agreed a new five-and-a-half-year contract extension with City,” the club said on its official website. Phil Foden celebrates a Carabao Cup goal against Oxford (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The 18-year-old playmaker is now contracted to the club until 2024.”

Foden, a lifelong City fan, won the Golden Ball award when England Under-17s became world champions after scoring twice in the final against Spain.

He made his City debut in November 2017 as a substitute against Feyenoord and became the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the Champions League.

Stockport-born Foden then became the youngest English player to start a Champions League game a month later against Shakhtar Donetsk and won rave reviews during the club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

He’s one of our own… and that’s the way it’s staying!@philfoden has today signed a new deal at the Club keeping him a #mancity player until 2024! 🔵 STORY: https://t.co/zjd9VfLXlf pic.twitter.com/kqnczyVMao — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 10, 2018

After his performances in friendlies against Manchester United and Real Madrid, City boss Pep Guardiola said: “It’s a long time since I saw something like this. His performance was another level. He’s 17 years old, he’s a City player, he grew up in the academy, he loves the club, he’s a City fan and for us he’s a gift.”

Foden made his Premier League debut off the bench against Tottenham in December 2017.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “We are delighted to have secured Phil for the next five and a half years. Phil Foden, right, won the Under-17s World Cup with England in October 2017 (Steven Paston/PA)

“He is an outstanding talent and he is Manchester City born and bred so this is where he wants to play his football.

“Under Pep and with the players we have here around him, he is in the best place possible to develop as a player.”

- Press Association