Focus on the managers as Chelsea draw with Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge’s late strike snatched Liverpool a 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea.

Here, Press Association Sport examines managers Maurizio Sarri and Jurgen Klopp’s touchline experiences at Stamford Bridge.

TACTICS

Maurizio Sarri cut a cool figure at Stamford Bridge (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sarri had the edge here as both sides lined up ostensibly like-for-like in 4-3-3 formations.

But when it came to the finer tactical points, the Chelsea boss nudged France World Cup winner N’Golo Kante deeper than in previous matches this term.

Kante has operated higher up the field under Sarri than Antonio Conte, to good effect. But here he dropped deeper in a bid to contain Liverpool’s many and varied attacking threats.

The move paid dividends as Liverpool were unable to hit the net in a frustrating night for the visiting side.

BODY LANGUAGE

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Daniel Sturridge’s late equaliser (John Walton/PA)

While Sarri kept his cool, slowly stalking the edges of his technical area, Klopp was his usual bundle of energy bounding around the touchline.

The Liverpool boss offered a wry smile when Chelsea took the lead, turning to look at his bench showing pure disbelief that his side had fallen behind.

The Reds boss was seen remonstrating with the fourth official on several occasions too, on a night where nothing seemed to go right for the visitors.

STYLE STAKES

The two managers share a joke (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neither manager dressed to impress at Stamford Bridge. Sarri has long since appeared not to worry about the sartorial elements of management and here he was in his customary tracksuit trousers and T-shirt.

Klopp, meanwhile, opted for a gilet over a jumper and dark red Liverpool cap.

