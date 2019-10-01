News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Focus on Gnabry: Power Serge helps Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 10:47 PM

Serge Gnabry scored four second-half goals as Bayern Munich came from behind to thump Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League.

Former Arsenal player Gnabry produced a stunning performance on his return to north London to help the Bundesliga champions cruise to an emphatic Group B victory.

Here, PA Media Group takes a closer look at the Germany international.

Life in England

Serge Gnabry, right, did not make much of an impact in England (Sean Dempsey/PA)
After arriving at Emirates Stadium as teenager in 2011, Gnabry left England five years later having made little impression. His impact was so minimal that former West Brom boss Tony Pulis claimed Gnabry was not “at the level to play games” during a loan spell with the Baggies in the 2015-16 campaign. He managed one Premier League goal for the Gunners from five starts and as many substitute appearances before returning to his homeland.

Role

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored two goals – but Gnabry stole the headlines (John Walton/PA)
Forward Gnabry, who arrived at Bayern in 2017 via German rivals Werder Bremen, began the night on the wing, tasked with joining Kingsley Coman and Philippe Coutinho in supplying the in-form and prolific Robert Lewandowski. He switched between the two flanks throughout the evening and proved adept on either with his pace, trickery and eye for goal.

Goal threat

The 24-year-old had only managed one Bayern goal this term before arriving at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the opener in Saturday’s league win at Paderborn. Lewandowski – who claimed two of the German side’s other goals – was supposed to be the main threat for the visitors. However, Gnabry upstaged the Poland international and Spurs’ Harry Kane. His four ruthless finishes past Hugo Lloris came from just five attempts on goal.

Overall

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring his side’s seventh goal (Steven Paston/PA)
There was little in the opening 45 minutes to suggest Gnabry was going to be the name on everyone’s lips at the end of the evening. Indeed, his most significant first-half contribution was picking up a yellow card. But he tore Spurs apart with a devastating combination of powerful running and clinical finishing to seal a remarkable final scoreline and leave Bayern’s travelling fans taunting the home support with chants of ‘football’s coming home’.

Serge GnabryUEFA Champions LeagueBayern MunichTottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur vs Bayern MunichTottenham Hotspur StadiumTOPIC: Champions League

