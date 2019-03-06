NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Focus on Gareth Bale as Real Madrid suffer shock Champions League exit

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 06:36 AM

Gareth Bale was back in action for Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Ajax.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses the impact of the Wales forward on what was a disappointing night for the Spanish giants as the holders crashed out following a 4-1 defeat.

Body Language

Real midfielder Gareth Bale picked up an ankle injury late on (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Bale had been jeered by some sections of the home support when he was substituted just after an hour of Saturday’s 1-0 LaLiga defeat by rivals Barcelona, which his representative Jonathan Barnett labelled as “nothing short of a disgrace”.

After starting on the bench, Bale was unexpectedly called into action after 29 minutes following injury to Lucas Vazquez. After almost giving away a goal when losing possession on the edge of his own penalty area, Bale soon settled and looked in determined mood before his evening ended in tears following what could yet prove a serious ankle injury.

Link-up play

Bale was soon in the thick of the action after coming off the bench (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Switching out to the left once Marco Asensio had come on, Bale continued to provide an outlet on the overlap. The Wales forward was played in behind the Ajax defence, running onto a pass from Toni Kroos, and was unfortunate to see his shot hit the near post.

Despite the match drifting away from Madrid, Bale remained keen to get on the ball – before ending the match hobbling by the touchline after his injury.

Finishing

Bale saw his shot come back off the post just before half-time (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The former Tottenham man only really had a couple of clear sights on goal, towards the end of either half. The first opportunity was a dinked effort when coming in from the left which floated over the keeper, but came back off the woodwork.

Late on as Real chased an unlikely recovery, Bale was on the end of a ball which dropped through the six-yard box but this time Ajax keeper Andre Onana was across quickly to make a smart save.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Solskjaer has belief Manchester United can make history against PSG

Israeli spacecraft snaps ultimate selfie on way to moon

Mary Berry: I calorie-count and I don’t snack to stay in shape

Derby's play-off hopes boosted after win over Wigan


KEYWORDS

footballGareth BaleUEFA Champions LeagueAjaxReal MadridReal Madrid vs AjaxSantiago Bernabeu

More in this Section

Manchester City consider investing in Indian club

Dortmund have an unfair advantage in Spurs tie, says boss Pochettino

John O’Shea: Solskjaer more than Mr Nice Guy

Stephen Kenny: Football shouldn’t follow rugby residency route


Lifestyle

When popstars were not allowed to be themselves

The buzz around pollination

GameTech: Getting funky with Toejam and Earl

Led Zeppelin: Whole lotta love

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »