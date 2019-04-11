NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Florent Malouda finds out he's been sacked on Twitter

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 03:54 PM

FC Zurich have announced they have released Florent Malouda from their coaching staff – with the former Chelsea winger seemingly finding out the news on social media.

Malouda appeared to be unaware he was no longer employed by the Swiss club until they posted on Twitter stating there had been a “mutual agreement” over his exit.

The statement said: “FC Zurich and Florent Malouda have decided, by mutual agreement, to terminate the recently started cooperation.”

The 38-year-old, who only agreed to take up the role last month, was surprised by the statement, replying: “Really, I didn’t know that??”

Malouda won five major trophies with Chelsea, including the Premier League title and Champions League. Prior to his arrival at Stamford Bridge, he won the Ligue 1 championship four times with Lyon.

He last played for Luxembourg club FC Differdange 03 last year.

- Press Association

ChelseaFC ZurichFlorent Malouda

