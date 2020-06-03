News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 01:07 PM

Police will look at the final proposed Premier League fixture list before recommending whether whether any games in London should be moved to neutral venues.

None of the five matches which the UK’s football policing lead said local forces had requested be switched to neutral venues last week were in the capital, despite the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan expressing strong misgivings about staging matches there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham’s match against north London rivals Arsenal is one of the matches still to be played, as is Spurs against West Ham. The Hammers also have a home game against Chelsea at the London Stadium.

The London Stadium is due to host a match between West Ham and Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
The London Stadium is due to host a match between West Ham and Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: “The MPS have been in regular contact with the NPCC football lead DCC Mark Roberts who is co-ordinating the policing response to the restart of any football matches across the UK.

“Whilst agreement has been reached as to when the season may recommence, the plans for this to happen are still being finalised.

“We remain in contact with all the relevant bodies and will make plans as necessary when we receive a final proposed schedule for games.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports last week that he hoped the final number of matches needing to be played at neutral venues would be kept as low as possible.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has held regular discussions with the UK Government and police representatives over the issue of neutral venues (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has held regular discussions with the UK Government and police representatives over the issue of neutral venues (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is still a world away from the position at the start of May, when clubs were told that all matches would have to be played at eight to 10 neutral venues for the season to be completed.

The PA news agency understands Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group is due to meet next week, amid reports Everton are hoping it will allow them to stage the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on the weekend of June 19-22.

The match had been one of the five fixtures in the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season which the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said was set to be played at a neutral venue at the request of the local force.

Merseyside Police appeared to contradict DCC Roberts on Friday by saying they had no objections to policing matches in Liverpool.

The remaining matches were Manchester City’s home games against Liverpool and Newcastle, Manchester United v Sheffield United and Newcastle v Liverpool.

It also included provision for any game in which runaway league leaders Liverpool could win the title to be played at a neutral ground.

Premier League clubs will gather for a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday to discuss a wide variety of topics, including return-to-play protocols and a curtailment framework.

Last week the league’s television rights holders set out plans for how to screen the remaining 92 matches.

Amazon announced on Wednesday that its four matches would be made available free to air, to go alongside Sky Sports’ pledge to do the same with 25 of its 64 games and the BBC’s four terrestrial matches.

“Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action,” said Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe.

“We will be making all four of Amazon Prime Video’s additional fixtures in the 2019-20 season available free of charge; fans will not need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video.”

More on this topic

Scottish Premiership clubs to offer fans 'virtual season tickets'Scottish Premiership clubs to offer fans 'virtual season tickets'

Ex-Bradford City footballer in court over sex offence against girl aged 14Ex-Bradford City footballer in court over sex offence against girl aged 14

Olivier Giroud: 'I very nearly left but God wanted me to stay at Chelsea'Olivier Giroud: 'I very nearly left but God wanted me to stay at Chelsea'

Rodgers Celtic exit damaged family relationsRodgers Celtic exit damaged family relations


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Premier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Odion Ighalo happy to continue Man Utd dream after ‘difficult few days’Odion Ighalo happy to continue Man Utd dream after ‘difficult few days’

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Protests like Jadon Sancho’s ‘deserve applause not punishment’ – FIFA presidentProtests like Jadon Sancho’s ‘deserve applause not punishment’ – FIFA president

Jack Grealish ‘deeply embarrassed’ by lockdown incidentJack Grealish ‘deeply embarrassed’ by lockdown incident


Lifestyle

Bless me readers, I have sinned. This week, we had more than a few visitors around, some water was wasted in the back garden and I was judgmental about my friends’ parenting style.Learner Dad: The highlight was when my daughter roared, ‘this is just like being on holidays’

Wearing gloves when out in public has become more prevalent and so has pulling them on in the garden during lockdown, writes Ray RyanIreland's growing love for gardening

Of all the times when Connell comes to Marianne’s rescue, the moment when he finally sticks it to her brother Alan is the one I’ve been looking forward to the most.Normal People recap: A grand finale with pocket rockets and swoonsome kisses

Dublin songstress, Imelda May.Imelda May returns with spoken word album Slip Of The Tongue

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »