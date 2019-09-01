News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Five things we learned from the Premier League weekend

Five things we learned from the Premier League weekend
By Press Association
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 07:27 PM

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League after extending their 100 per cent start, while Tottenham blew a two-goal lead to draw the north London derby with Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five major talking points from the weekend’s top-flight action.

Nothing to separate north London rivals

Tottenham were on course for the perfect response to last week’s shock home defeat to Newcastle after racing into a two-goal lead at Emirates Stadium. But Christian Eriksen’s early strike and a penalty from Harry Kane were not sufficient to earn Spurs the bragging rights. Prolific duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dragged the Gunners back level in a full-blooded contest, leaving both Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino with plenty to ponder.

VAR from perfect

VAR is supposed to intervene when match officials make ‘clear and obvious’ errors relating to goals, penalties, red cards or cases of mistaken identity. Yet, even when the criteria is met and incidents are reviewed, there seems to be a reluctance to overrule decisions. West Ham striker Sebastien Haller was denied a blatant penalty when he was upended during Saturday’s comfortable 2-0 win over Norwich, while Leicester’s Youri Tielemans was extremely lucky to escape punishment following a studs-up lunge at Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.

Friend angers Villans

While VAR should be helping to rectify glaring mistakes, it is powerless if referees stop play too early. Aston Villa were denied a legitimate late leveller in the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace after match official Kevin Friend blew his whistle seconds before the ball hit the net to harshly penalise Jack Grealish for a supposed dive. The dubious call baffled Villa boss Dean Smith, and attracted plenty of criticism from pundits.

Tension between Salah and Mane?

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane vented his displeasure after being substituted in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Burnley. The Senegal international’s frustration appeared to stem from the apparent selfishness of team-mate Mohamed Salah. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp later laughed off the incident and, with his European champions the only top-flight club with a 100 per cent record, the German has plenty to smile about.

Frank assessment required at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was given another reminder of the difficult task facing him at Stamford Bridge after his side threw away a two-goal lead to draw at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United. Despite the positive of another two goals for academy product Tammy Abraham, the Blues have yet to convince under their new manager, look shaky defensively and are struggling to maintain a performance for 90 minutes.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Richarlison will only get better, says Everton boss Marco SilvaRicharlison will only get better, says Everton boss Marco Silva

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secures a point for Arsenal in north London derbyPierre-Emerick Aubameyang secures a point for Arsenal in north London derby

Four players withdraw from Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifier; Three replacements called upFour players withdraw from Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifier; Three replacements called up

‘Written off’ Celtic were motivated by doubters – Lennon‘Written off’ Celtic were motivated by doubters – Lennon

Premier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Players face nerve-wracking wait over World Cup selectionPlayers face nerve-wracking wait over World Cup selection

Mata demands killer instinct from misfiring Manchester UnitedMata demands killer instinct from misfiring Manchester United

Fikayo Tomori was deserving of first Chelsea start – Frank LampardFikayo Tomori was deserving of first Chelsea start – Frank Lampard

US Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third roundUS Open day six: Osaka consoles Gauff after ousting teenager in third round


Lifestyle

Children are as susceptible to these severe ‘headaches’ as adults and symptoms can include vomiting and light sensitivity, says Nuala WoulfeThe pain of migraine: Children are just as susceptible

I’ve just visited my sister, who has added two kittens to her family mix.Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Thanks to the encouragement of one special teacher, comedian Joanne McNally found her voice during her school yearsComedian Joanne McNally: 'I always saw funny side’

Five things too look out for the week ahead with Des O'DriscollFive things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »