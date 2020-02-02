News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League action

Five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League action
By Press Association
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 07:55 PM

Liverpool’s relentless surge towards the Premier League title continued with another home win, while the race for European football is as tight as ever with just six points separating Tottenham in fifth place and Southampton in 13th.

At the other end of the table, Norwich face an uphill battle to avoid relegation but the scramble for survival above them looks to have many twists and turns to come.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Reds racking up the records

Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Southampton at Anfield saw Jurgen Klopp’s team move 22 points clear of Manchester City on Saturday. That is the biggest lead ever at the end of a day in English top-flight history.

The Merseysiders have won 20 successive league games at home, equalling Manchester City’s Premier League record. Only Bill Shankly’s Liverpool side exceeded that, winning 21 straight at home and taking 73 points from 25 matches back in 1972.

Klopp’s men have won 100 points from the last 102 available and are now just seven victories away from being crowned champions and the possibility of the earliest ever title win in the Premier League.

Bruno looks the business

Bruno Fernandes caught the eye on his first appearance for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Fernandes caught the eye on his first appearance for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bruno Fernandes was unable to inspire Manchester United to victory on his debut but the £46.6million signing did impress in his first appearance against Wolves.

In a game of few chances, the Portuguese looked the most dangerous player on the pitch and brought a couple of decent saves from visiting goalkeeper Rui Patricio. He had more shots (five), more shots on target (three) and made more passes (88) than any other United player.

Fernandes played with composure and intelligence, knowing when to hang back and when to push on and displaying a good range of passing. Early indications are he looks like just the sort of midfielder United need.

Wolves look weary

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will hope the forthcoming winter break will help his players recharge their batteries (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will hope the forthcoming winter break will help his players recharge their batteries (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are a joy to watch, so well structured and organised. However, Saturday’s goalless draw at Old Trafford was their 41st match of the season so far – a campaign that started in July with the Europa League qualification rounds.

Their squad is small and recently they have been showing signs of tiredness, winning just one of their last eight games in all competitions and losing four, and it would be a great shame if their season was to unravel due to fatigue. Hopefully their trip to Marbella during the forthcoming winter break will help to recharge the batteries.

Cherries picking up

Nathan Ake celebrates scoring Bournemouth’s second goal on Saturday (Mark Kerton/PA)
Nathan Ake celebrates scoring Bournemouth’s second goal on Saturday (Mark Kerton/PA)

The Vitality Stadium is a tight little ground and it needs to become a fortress if Bournemouth are going to stay up. Eddie Howe has been under pressure in recent weeks but back-to-back home wins against Brighton and then Aston Villa have steadied the ship a little – Saturday’s success saw Howe’s men climb above Villa and out of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth had to battle on with 10 men after Jefferson Lerma’s 51st-minute red card and that kind of fight and spirit will stand them in good stead.

Spot of bother continues for City

Pep Guardiola is quickly running out of candidates he can rely on from the penalty spot after Ilkay Gundogan became the latest to fluff his lines from 12 yards on Sunday. Hugo Lloris’ save meant the first penalty miss of the Germany international’s career as City crashed to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham.

Gabriel Jesus has missed three of his five Premier League penalties and Raheem Sterling and even talisman Sergio Aguero have also crumbled under the pressure of taking spot-kicks recently.

More on this topic

Dream debut for Bergwijn as Dutchman boosts Spurs beyond Manchester CityDream debut for Bergwijn as Dutchman boosts Spurs beyond Manchester City

Mikel Arteta admits Turf Moor playing surface made life hard for ArsenalMikel Arteta admits Turf Moor playing surface made life hard for Arsenal

Celtic move seven clear of Rangers with come-from-behind win at HamiltonCeltic move seven clear of Rangers with come-from-behind win at Hamilton

Odion Ighalo says Manchester United move is a dream come trueOdion Ighalo says Manchester United move is a dream come true

BournemouthBruno FernandesIlkay GundoganLiverpoolPremier LeagueWolvesTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Fallon Sherrock qualifies for UK OpenFallon Sherrock qualifies for UK Open

Farke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopesFarke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopes

Numbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited titleNumbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited title

Arteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounterArteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounter


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »