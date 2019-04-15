Five things we learned about this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals

Celtic’s quest for a third consecutive domestic clean sweep remains on course after they brushed Aberdeen aside 3-0 to set up a May 25 clash with Hearts.

Here Press Association Sport takes a look at five things we learned from this weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals:

1. Neil Lennon’s job interview going well

Neil Lennon could help Celtic win another domestic treble (Jane Barlow/PA)

Neil Lennon might not end up getting the Hoops job permanently even if he leads the club to the treble treble but it’s certain to say his interim role will not be made full-time if he fails to complete the clean sweep. But he has at least given himself the best chance after masterminding another Hampden triumph over the Dons.

2. Derek McInnes lets his frustration show

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes’ patience snapped up during his side’s semi-final loss (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Aberdeen boss admits he has had enough of the sectarian taunts aimed his way as his side crumbled again against the Hoops at Hampden. He has been on the receiving end of the ‘sad Orange b*****d’ chant numerous times before but this time the former Rangers midfielder’s patience snapped and he hit back by gesturing at the Celtic fans. McInnes admits he should not have reacted but will be watching with eagerness to see what action the SFA take against the Hoops support.

3. James Forrest underlines his award credentials

James Forrest has impressed for Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum McGregor has been the leading Parkhead candidate for the player of the year prizes for most of the season but wideman Forrest is making a late charge after his stunning strike opened the scoring against the Dons. It comes just a few weeks after his Old Firm winner and it might be enough to convince a few to switch their votes.

4. Craig Levein finally hopes to taste trophy success

Craig Levein’s Hearts will face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The Hearts boss is just two years shy of clocking up four decades of involvement in the senior game yet all he has got to show for that is two runners-up medals. The first is from his days as a player with the Jambos when they lost the 1986 Scottish Cup final to Aberdeen, the second from his stint as Dundee United boss when the Tangerines lost to Rangers in the final of the 2008 League Cup. Now after his side booked a slot in this year’s Scottish Cup final the former Scotland manager hopes to get his hands on a long-awaited winners’ gong.

5. John Robertson’s semi-final curse continues

John Robertson has not enjoyed much managerial success in semi-finals at Hampden (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The Inverness Caley Thistle boss has had no luck in last-four clashes. He has made it to Hampden on four occasions as a manager but has come up short each time. Guiding his Highlanders squad through the Ladbrokes Championship play-offs to promotion this term would soothe his latest bout of disappointment.

- Press Association