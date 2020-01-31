News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action
By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 05:24 PM

Liverpool’s seemingly inexorable march to a first league title in 30 years pitches them into battle with a resurgent Southampton this weekend as things hot up at the other end of the table.

A gap is starting to open up between the bottom six and the rest, and there is little margin for error with games running out fast.

Here, we take a look at the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Big boots to fill

Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes could make his debut on Saturday evening as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men entertain Wolves. As if an initial price-tag of £46.6million – which could eventually rise by a further £12.7million – was not enough, the 19-times-capped Portugal international will have to cope with the burden of following Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford, where it all worked out rather well for the current Juventus superstar.

Danny buoyed?

Danny Rose admitted last year that he could not wait to retire from football after growing weary of the racism that continues to blight the game. Having found himself surplus to requirements at Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, the 29-year-old England full-back faced a tough decision. However, a loan move to Newcastle has handed him a chance to prove himself all over again, and his first opportunity could come in Saturday’s vital home clash with Norwich.

It’s tough at the bottom

If there is such a thing as a relegation six-pointer, there are two of them this weekend. Eighteenth-placed Bournemouth would leapfrog Carabao Cup finalists Aston Villa, who are two places and as many points better off, with a win over them at the Vitality Stadium, while West Ham – who are clear of the bottom three only by virtue of goal difference – would drag Brighton in 15th firmly back into the mix with a home victory against the Seagulls.

Crunch time for Canaries

Norwich manager Daniel Farke takes his side to Newcastle on Saturday (Antony Devlin/PA)
Norwich manager Daniel Farke takes his side to Newcastle on Saturday (Antony Devlin/PA)

If the need for all those inside the bottom six becomes more pressing by the week, the plight of promoted Norwich grows ever more stark. Daniel Farke’s men head into their trip to Newcastle having collected just 17 points from their first 24 games and one win in their last 11 league games to lie six points adrift of second-bottom Watford. A failure to address that run at St James’ Park could see them slip further off the pace.

Saints alive

Hasenhüttl previews Southampton's trip to Liverpool

✅✅✅✅❓Can we make it five Premier League away wins in a row? The boss previews the toughest test of all, as we prepare for Liverpool FC:

Posted by Southampton FC on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Southampton’s recent fightback has been little short of remarkable. Few would have given them much chance of survival on the night at the end of October that they were trounced 9-0 at home by a rampant Leicester. Three months on, they head for Anfield on Saturday having lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions and are only three points worse off than Manchester United in fifth.

More on this topic

‘We are older’ – Guardiola laughs off calming of Mourinho rivalry‘We are older’ – Guardiola laughs off calming of Mourinho rivalry

Unai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sackingUnai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sacking

Mikel Arteta ‘happy’ with Arsenal’s business in JanuaryMikel Arteta ‘happy’ with Arsenal’s business in January

Liverpool’s quiet window down to forward planning in summer – KloppLiverpool’s quiet window down to forward planning in summer – Klopp

Bruno FernandesDanny RosePremier LeagueAFC BournemouthAston VillaBrightonLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Munster announce signings of De Allende, Snyman, and Saracens winger GallagherMunster announce signings of De Allende, Snyman, and Saracens winger Gallagher

Stander: Every Ireland player has a point to proveStander: Every Ireland player has a point to prove

Charlton sign Aiden McGeady on loan from SunderlandCharlton sign Aiden McGeady on loan from Sunderland

Cork make three changes for Munster derby against unchanged TipperaryCork make three changes for Munster derby against unchanged Tipperary


Lifestyle

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, a documentary about much-loved rock star Phil Lynott and the story of how Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to name a few.Screen Ireland unveils its 2020 catalogue of projects

Queer Eye’s Tan France apparently does a yoghurt-based mask twice a week – and says it got rid of his spots.Could a DIY yoghurt face mask be your skin’s saviour?

A no-nonsense guide to the issue.What is BPA and should you actually be worried about it?

Ever wondered what a fashion editor has on her new season shopping list? Annmarie O’Connor tells allTop ten fashion items to refresh your wardrobe this spring

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »