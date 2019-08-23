News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 03:24 PM

A first-versus-second clash between Liverpool and Arsenal headlines the fixtures on the third weekend of the new Premier League season.

Here, PA news agency takes a look at all the key talking points.

All eyes on Anfield

The Premier League table may not mean much after just two games each but a fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal usually does, whether they are first and second or not. Liverpool looked superb for the first 45 minutes of the season against Norwich but since then Jurgen Klopp’s side have been more questionable, certainly in defence, and almost threw away a 2-0 lead at Southampton a week ago. Arsenal have issues of their own but they offer plenty of threats going forward – so can they punish Liverpool at the back? They will need to do much better than they did on their last visit to Anfield, when Roberto Firmino’s hat-trick helped Liverpool to a 5-1 win.

Will VAR steal the spotlight once more?

VAR was the centre of attention yet again last weekend and the next controversy is surely not far away. Manchester City have been involved in two of the biggest debates yet with incidents in both of their games so far, most obviously the disallowing of Gabriel Jesus’ late strike in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend. League officials will surely be hoping that wherever the next incident is, it is not at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium when they visit on Sunday.

Can Lampard poop the Pukki party?

Whether they have got the rub of the green or not, Chelsea remain winless three matches into the Frank Lampard era. On paper, a trip to newly-promoted Norwich might be just what they are looking for and the Blues will be strong favourites at Carrow Road. But Norwich have looked strong on their return to the Premier League, and Teemu Pukki’s hat-trick in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Newcastle makes the Finnish frontman joint topscorer so far in the early going.

Brighton rocks

Graham Potter is off to a good start at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter is off to a good start at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

After avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth at the back end of last season, Brighton have started well under new boss Graham Potter. They demolished Watford on the opening day before taking a point off West Ham last weekend – a game they may well have won but for the intervention of VAR. With a pointless Southampton due at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday, there must be every chance they will get even more points on the board early in the campaign.

Worries for Watford and West Ham

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini (left) and Watford counterpart Javi Gracia could both use a win (Chris Radburn/PA)
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini (left) and Watford counterpart Javi Gracia could both use a win (Chris Radburn/PA)

Watford and West Ham have both suffered poor starts to the season, each on the receiving end of an opening day hammering at home as Watford lost 3-0 to Brighton and West Ham went down 5-0 to champions Manchester City. They will meet at Vicarage Road with just one point between them, and 10 goals conceded between them. It is too early in the season to panic, but both teams need a win and soon.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Zidane not contemplating Navas departureZidane not contemplating Navas departure

Pep Guardiola expected David Silva to be Premier League flopPep Guardiola expected David Silva to be Premier League flop

Winless Chelsea side is more dangerous, says Norwich boss FarkeWinless Chelsea side is more dangerous, says Norwich boss Farke

Mauricio Pochettino on his team selections: Tottenham are not a charityMauricio Pochettino on his team selections: Tottenham are not a charity

ArsenalBournemouthBrightonChelseaFrank LampardGraham PotterLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »