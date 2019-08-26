Five players who could still leave the Premier League for Europe

While the Premier League transfer window closed before the start of the new season, most European teams can continue their summer spending until September 2.

That means a number of players in England could still be lured away to the continent in the coming days.

Alexis Sanchez

Injuries and a loss of form have seen Alexis Sanchez struggle since joining Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Chile international could never had imagined how badly his career could wane after moving to Manchester United. Sanchez, 30, left Arsenal for Old Trafford in January 2018 but poor form and niggling injuries have seen him score only three Premier League goals. Inter Milan have been linked with a move and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded Sanchez could leave for Italy if the right offer is made.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen’s contract at Tottenham expires next year (John Walton/PA)

Real Madrid have been long-term suitors of the Tottenham midfielder and boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he does not know if Eriksen will play for the club again. The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer and could walk away for nothing – with Madrid seemingly ready to pay to get him through the door now. Eriksen was on the bench for Sunday’s surprise home defeat to Newcastle and came on for what could prove to be the last of his 280 appearances for a side he joined in 2009.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba appeared destined to leave Manchester United this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

A summer move away from Manchester United looked a near certainty for France midfielder Pogba. He did little to dampen speculation as it seemed he was destined to leave the club for a second time as the likes of Real Madrid and former club Juventus were linked with his signature. But Pogba started the season in Solskjaer’s side – missing a penalty in a recent draw at Wolves – and it seems like that is where he will stay for now, barring any late drama.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko spent last season away from Chelsea on loan at AC Milan (Adam Davy/PA)

Signed from Monaco in the summer of 2017, Bakayoko’s Chelsea career has certainly not gone to plan. The midfielder struggled for form in his first campaign in England before being shipped out on loan to AC Milan last season. Now the 25-year-old looks set to land a similar move away from Stamford Bridge, with former club Monaco reportedly in the driving seat to sign Bakayoko on a temporary deal.

Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been told to find a new club by head coach Unai Emery (Nick Potts/PA)

Mustafi remains Arsenal fifth-most expensive player of all time and holds the record for the most money the Gunners have ever invested in a defender. But the German has never won over the majority of Arsenal supporters with performances laced with mistakes and uncertainty. The late signing of David Luiz from Chelsea now means an exit is likely, especially given he has yet to feature for Arsenal this season and head coach Unai Emery has publicly told Mustafi to seek out a move.

