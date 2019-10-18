News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Five more arrested over racist abuse at England match in Bulgaria

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 03:59 PM

Five more Bulgarian football fans have been detained over the racist abuse directed at England players during a European Championship qualifying match.

The interior ministry said police have so far identified 16 people believed to have taken part in the racist abuse in Sofia, which included Nazi salutes and monkey noises.

“Five more men implicated in the abusive actions were detained this morning,” the ministry said. “Police continue work to track down five more to detain them.”

England won Monday’s match 6-0. It was twice halted in an effort to stop the racist abuse.

Six others were arrested on Wednesday. One aged 18 has been indicted for “grave hooliganism” and could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The five others were handed fines and banned from football matches.

A total of 78 fans have been detained during matches in Sofia since the beginning of the year, police said. The majority have received one or two-year bans from sports events in Bulgaria and abroad, fines and community work.

EnglandfootballRacist abuseTOPIC: Racism

