Five Dundalk players, four from Rovers, named in PFAI Team of the Year

Dundalk celebrate the league title win
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 05:31 PM

Five players from SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Dundalk have been included in the PFAI Team of the Year.

Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Chris Shields, Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy have all made the cut.

The Lilywhites claimed the league title following a 3-2 win over Shamrock Rovers last month.

Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus, defenders Lee Grace and Sean Kavanagh, and midfielder Jack Byrne are also included.

Bohemians star Danny Mandroiu and Derry City's David Parkhouse are the other inclusions.

Dundalk's Michael Duffy and Sean Gannon are the Player of the Year nominees alongside Rovers star Byrne.

Byrne is also up for Young Player of the Year with Danny Mandroiu and David Parkhouse.

TOPIC: League of Ireland

