Five classic cup meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea

The first of two meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea this week sees them go head-to-head at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some memorable cup occasions when the Reds and the Blues have faced each other.

Liverpool 2 – 3 Chelsea (after extra-time), League Cup final (February 27, 2005)

Jose Mourinho lifted the Carling Cup in 2005 despite being sent off during the final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Jose Mourinho’s first silverware as Chelsea manager came courtesy of an extraordinary League Cup final success over Liverpool at the Millennium Stadium.

John Arne Riise put Rafael Benitez’s side ahead with a volley inside the opening minute but a Steven Gerrard own-goal took the final into extra-time.

Mourinho was sent off during normal time but watched Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman both strike to put his side in control, with the Blues able to hold on for the win despite Antonio Nunez reducing the deficit with a late header.

Liverpool 1 – 0 Chelsea, Champions League semi-final second leg (May 4, 2005)

Luis Garcia scored a controversial goal on Liverpool’s route to European glory (Phil Noble/PA)

Later that same season the two sides met for a place in the Champions League final, with Mourinho looking to claim the trophy he had won at Porto the year before.

After a goalless first leg at Stamford Bridge, controversy reined as Luis Garcia scored the only goal of the game on four minutes to send Liverpool into the final in Istanbul.

Garcia’s ‘ghost goal’ caused hysteria amongst Chelsea’s camp as the ball did not appear to cross the line before being hacked away by William Gallas. The Reds went on to win their fifth European Cup after a penalty shoot-out victory over AC Milan in the final.

Chelsea 3 – 2 Liverpool (after extra-time), Champions League semi-final second leg (April 30, 2008)

Didier Drogba proved the man for the big occasion at Chelsea (David Davies/PA)

Chelsea were the side celebrating when the two teams met in the semi-finals three years later – with the match following a similar script to their 2005 League Cup final encounter.

After a 1-1 draw at Anfield, Drogba drilled Chelsea ahead only for future Blues striker Fernando Torres to level and send the game into extra-time.

There, a Frank Lampard penalty and a second of the night for Drogba put Avram Grant’s Chelsea on course for the final and they reached Moscow – where they would lose on penalties to Manchester United – despite Ryan Babel scoring late on for Liverpool.

Chelsea 4 – 4 Liverpool, Champions League quarter-final second leg (April 14, 2009)

Frank Lampard scored twice as Chelsea avoided embarrassment at Stamford Bridge (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The teams met yet again, this time in the last eight of the 2008/09 competition, with Chelsea holding a 3-1 advantage after an impressive win at Anfield.

Liverpool threatened to stage a remarkable comeback as a Fabio Auerilo free-kick and Xabi Alonso’s penalty put Benitez’s side back in the tie with a 2-0 half-time lead.

The fightback was ended before the hour however, as Drogba and Alex struck for the hosts – with Lampard adding a third before Lucas and Dirk Kuyt put Liverpool back in front on the night.

Lampard levelled late on to end the scoring and take Guus Hiddink’s side into a semi-final with Barcelona that ended with the Spaniards qualifying for the final.

Chelsea 2 – 1 Liverpool, FA Cup final (May 5, 2012)

Roberto Di Matteo beat Liverpool in the FA Cup final – the first of two trophies won that season (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Chelsea, under interim manager Roberto Di Matteo, got the better of Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool as Drogba once again proved the thorn in their side.

The Ivory Coast striker netted his fourth FA Cup final goal to double Chelsea’s advantage after Ramires had put them in front at half-time.

Liverpool rallied and the introduction of Andy Carroll from the bench caused problems for the Blues defence, with the former Newcastle man pulling a goal back before seeing a header tipped onto the bar by Petr Cech.

Di Matteo’s side hung on and went on to complete a cup double by sealing their first European Cup success two weeks later with a penalty shoot-out victory over Bayern Munich.

