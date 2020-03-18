News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
First-team trio among 15 to test positive for coronavirus at Alaves

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 03:28 PM

Alaves have confirmed that three first-team players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish outfit, who sat in 14th place in LaLiga before the Covid-19 outbreak halted league action, also confirmed that seven members of coaching staff and five workers at the club had contracted the virus.

None of the Saski Baskonia basketball team, which form part of the Alaves-Baskonia Group, tested positive for coronovirus.

A statement on Alaves’ official website said: “Coronavirus tests carried out in the last hours in the Alaves-Baskonia Group already have the results.

“A total of 15 people have tested positive, three of them belonging to Deportivo Alaves’ first team, seven more to the Albiazul coaching staff and none to the KIROLBET Baskonia team. Therefore, five workers have also been affected.

“The club made the decision to carry out the tests within the policy of responsibility with the people who are part of our family and the results have shown that it was the best way to urgently locate the cases and implement preventive measures to reduce, as far as possible, more infections.

“The people detected are asymptomatic and in good health.”

