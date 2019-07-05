First Division round-up: Leaders Shelbourne cruise past Galway

First Division pacesetters Shelbourne cruised past Galway United 3-0 to rack up their eighth league win on the trot.

Disaster struck for the hosts after only two minutes when a short back-pass was pounced upon by Shane Farrell for the opener. James English then bagged a brace on 12 and 42 minutes to heap further misery on Alan Murphy’s westerners.

Contesting the first match on the road since Stuart Ashton returned, Cobh Ramblers fell behind to Drogheda United on eight minutes. They swiftly reacted to Stephen Meaney’s breakthrough by nabbing an equaliser within a minute through a Stephen O’Leary header.

Mark Doyle’s brace on 13 and 29 minutes opened up some breathing space for Drogs but another header, this one from Cian Leonard, made it 3-2 seven minutes before the break. Sean Brennan notched another to complete a 4-2 victory for Drogs.

Another game packed with first-half goals was Limerick’s meeting with second-placed Longford Town.

Only two minutes had elapsed when Tomas O’Connor fired the hosts into an early lead at the Markets Field before Aaron Dobbs deft header on 14 minutes levelled for Town. Cash-strapped Limerick, further decimated this week with the departure of star turn Will Fitzgerald to Waterford, had Kieran Hanlon to thank for regaining the lead five minutes later following Shaun Kelly’s assist. Lee Devitt made it 3-1 on 53 minutes.

Cabinteely beat neighbours Bray Wanderers 2-1, thanks to goals from Paul Fox and Yuta Sasaki. Dylan McGlade equalised in between.

Athlone Town overcame Wexford 3-1. Patrick Kelly saw his opener for Town on five minutes cancelled out by Sean Roche. Evan Pierce and Dean George won it for Athlone with goals in the final 20 minutes.

- Three second-half goals from Alan O’Sullivan and Cillian Duffy and saw Ireland come from behind against the 10 men of South Korea to take all three points after a 3-2 win in their open Group A fixture at the World University Games in Naples.