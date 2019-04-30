NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Firmino trains ahead of Barcelona clash

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 01:54 PM

Roberto Firmino trained as Liverpool went through their final preparations before flying to Barcelona for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp.

The Brazil forward missed last Friday’s Premier League defeat of Huddersfield with what manager Jurgen Klopp described as a “small muscle tear”.

Firmino joined the rest of the squad as they held a training session in front of the media prior to travelling, raising Klopp’s hopes that he could be fit to play.

Rumours of an injury scare concerning forward Mohamed Salah appeared wide of the mark as the Egyptian played a full part in training.

In further good news for Klopp, midfielder Fabinho was also involved.

Fabinho was not risked against Huddersfield after a blow to the head in the previous game.

Fabinho also missed the clash with Huddersfield (Nigel French/PA)

Adam Lallana, who has been sidelined with a muscle problem, was not with the squad.

Five-time champions Liverpool, who reached the final last year, are playing Barca in the semi-finals of a European competition for the third time but the first in the Champions League. The second leg takes place at Anfield next Tuesday.

