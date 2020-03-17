Final Hillsborough memorial service postponed because of coronavirus pandemic

The final Hillsborough memorial service, which was due to take place at Anfield on April 15, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is intended that the memorial to mark 31 years since the disaster in Sheffield in 1989 that claimed the lives of 96 supporters will be held at a later date.

It was announced in February that the families of the victims had decided to hold a last service after former police match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter following a retrial in November.

The Hillsborough memorial service planned to take place at Anfield on Wednesday 15th April, 2020 to mark the 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster has been postponed.https://t.co/Q0Cn8qiKOi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2020

Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, said on liverpoolfc.com: “In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield.

“We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. We hope to provide an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for the service.

“On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter. I would also ask that you join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember the 96 and keep the families and everyone who has been affected in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

A trial of three men accused of altering police statements in relation to the disaster is due to be held next year, and a message on Twitter from Liverpool said: “Please refrain from any commentary that could prejudice any legal proceedings in relation to the Hillsborough disaster.”