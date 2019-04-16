NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
FIFA Women's World Cup to be broadcast free-to-air in Ireland

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 01:54 PM

The FIFA Women's World Cup will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in Ireland for the first time this summer.

RTÉ and TG4 have joined forces to bring live coverage of all 52 games to Irish screens.

Coverage will begin on Friday, June 7, with the opening ceremony and the clash between hosts France and South Korea on TG4.

RTÉ have the rights for the final on Sunday, July 7, among their 23 matches.

The coverage on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player will feature 23 matches, including three of the quarter-finals, one semi-final, and the final.

TG4 will broadcast 29 matches including the opening match, one quarter-final, one semi-final, and the third-place play-off. They will also show highlights of the final.

"It is particularly fitting to be making this announcement exactly six months on from the launch of the 20 x 20 initiative to create a cultural shift in our perception of girls and women in sport," said Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport, in a statement.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, Head of Sport TG4, said: "This new collaboration is another step in the right direction and ties in well with the very important 20x20 campaign.

"It is also a great example of how public service media outlets can collaborate to bring the best of television content, free-to-air, to loyal audiences.”

