FIFA to consider CAS decision after Chelsea’s transfer ban is halved

By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 03:56 PM

FIFA has announced it will scrutinise the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to lift Chelsea’s transfer embargo.

Chelsea hit out at FIFA’s “deeply unsatisfactory” verdict for imposing a two-window transfer ban on them when CAS made their judgement on Friday.

The original sanction against the Premier League club related to the signing of overseas youth players but the Swiss-based CAS halved FIFA’s transfer ban to one window, leaving Chelsea manager Frank Lampard free to seek new recruits in January.

“FIFA has taken note of the award by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case involving the club Chelsea FC, which was sanctioned by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for breaches relating to the international transfer and first registration of players under the age of 18,” said a FIFA spokesperson.

“Despite the reduction of the original sanction, FIFA takes note that CAS has confirmed a breach of the regulations on minors and the imposition of a transfer ban and a fine.

“FIFA is now waiting to receive the grounds of the decision in order to fully analyse it.”

Chelsea reacted to the CAS findings by branding elements of FIFA’s approach “perverse”, warning that the global governing body risks undermining itself through “inconsistent and unequal sanctions”.

Manchester City avoided a FIFA transfer ban in August despite being found guilty of breaching rules on youth signings.

“The approach taken by FIFA to this case has been deeply unsatisfactory, not least as FIFA chose to treat Chelsea entirely differently to Manchester City for reasons that make absolutely no sense to Chelsea,” read a Chelsea statement.

“Chelsea respects the importance of the work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation.

“However, if FIFA continues to impose inconsistent and unequal sanctions on clubs then it will not only undermine the very purpose of the regulations, but it will also bring into doubt the game’s confidence in FIFA being able to appropriately regulate this important area.”

