NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

FIFA delegation to meet with FAI to discuss its governance

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 08:13 PM

A delegation from the world governing body FIFA will meet with the FAI on Wednesday to discuss governance of the FAI.

The two person delegation will meet with the full board at the FAI headquarters in Abbotstown, and plan to meet with Sport Ireland officials.

Sport Ireland and the FAI recently established a Governance Review Group to review the existing governance arrangements.

The group is expected to present a draft report in June ahead of the FAI's AGM at the end of July.

UEFA sent its president Aleksandr Ceferin to Dublin last week and has supported the establishment of the group.

More on this topic

O'Brien hails luckless U17s who 'represented Ireland brilliantly'

McCarthy: ‘Night and day’ change in FAI since 2002

Ireland’s Euro odyssey ends despite monumental effort against Belgium

FAI seeks to have legal advice given to it deemed priviledged

More in this Section

Kovac backs Bayern Munich to win Bundesliga title after dropping points at RB Leipzig

Gary Neville reflects on difficult Salford decisions following promotion

Saracens rule Europe once more after hitting back to beat Leinster

Player Ratings: Leinster V Saracens


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »