FIFA delegation to meet with FAI to discuss its governance

A delegation from the world governing body FIFA will meet with the FAI on Wednesday to discuss governance of the FAI.

The two person delegation will meet with the full board at the FAI headquarters in Abbotstown, and plan to meet with Sport Ireland officials.

Sport Ireland and the FAI recently established a Governance Review Group to review the existing governance arrangements.

The group is expected to present a draft report in June ahead of the FAI's AGM at the end of July.

UEFA sent its president Aleksandr Ceferin to Dublin last week and has supported the establishment of the group.