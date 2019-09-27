News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

FIFA defends Messi voting process

FIFA defends Messi voting process
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 05:42 PM

FIFA insists the voting process for The Best awards was entirely above board after claims it was fixed in favour of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian won the vote at the ceremony in Milan on Monday night ahead of Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Delegates and players connected to various federations claimed their votes were either not counted or had been changed.

A statement from football’s world governing body released on Friday afternoon read: “FIFA has been disappointed to see a number of reports in the media questioning the integrity of the voting process for the awards.

“These reports are unfair and misleading. The voting procedure for each of the awards is supervised and monitored by an independent observer, in this case PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Switzerland.”

The statement added that member associations had been asked to submit forms both electronically and as hard copies.

“The written documents must also be signed by the responsible persons of the association as well as by the persons authorised to vote,” the statement continued.

“Therefore in order for a vote to be valid it must include the respective signatures and the member association’s stamp.

“Both FIFA and the independent observer can demonstrate that all the votes submitted in accordance with the rules and within the deadlines were taken into account. Consequently, there is no doubt whatsoever as to the authenticity of the result.

“Should there have been any case of wrongdoing, and even if this did not affect the result of the vote, FIFA will investigate and apply sanctions where necessary.”

The award was the sixth of Messi’s career and followed a 2018-19 season where he scored 51 goals and helped Barca to the Spanish league title.

Jurgen Klopp won the coach of the year award after steering Liverpool to Champions League glory, while United States star Megan Rapinoe won the women’s player of the year award for her key role in their World Cup success over the summer.

- Press Association


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Lionel MessiThe Best Awards

More in this Section

Nienaber impressed with Ireland's defenceNienaber impressed with Ireland's defence

Ireland defender Shane Duffy to be out for several weeks with calf problemIreland defender Shane Duffy to be out for several weeks with calf problem

Barcelona fined €300 by Spanish Football Federation over Griezmann transferBarcelona fined €300 by Spanish Football Federation over Griezmann transfer

Hoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngstersHoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngsters


Lifestyle

Manners maketh the man.11 things you’ll only know if you’re way too polite for your own good

Grab a blanket and a mug of something hot, and settle down with one of these thrilling reads.We’ve reviewed some of the best new thriller and crime novels to read during autumn evenings

The desert nation hopes to attract millions more tourists, and will exempt them from some – but only some – of its laws.As Saudi Arabia announces first tourist visas, here’s what foreign visitors need to know

Peter Dowdall casts an eye over blooms and events that come into their own from September onwards.Autumn is blooming with gardening events

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »