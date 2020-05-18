News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19

FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19
By Press Association
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 01:38 PM

A charity match is being organised by football’s world governing body FIFA to raise funds in the fight against Covid-19.

The FIFA Foundation is putting together its first official game, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino says it will be done when global health conditions allow, “even if this is only in some months time”.

“Further details of this unique event, including the location, date, participants and format will be announced by the FIFA Foundation in due course,” added the foundation’s chief executive, former France and Bolton midfielder Youri Djorkaeff.

“Various scenarios and plans are currently under consideration, all of which are in line with health and other relevant guidelines from respective governments and international organisations.”

The intention is to raise funds for Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT), which is working to accelerate greater equality in access to health technologies in the fight against the virus.

More on this topic

Water Safety Ireland urges people to swim responsibly during phase 1 of lockdown exitWater Safety Ireland urges people to swim responsibly during phase 1 of lockdown exit

Premier League clubs approve plans to resume training on TuesdayPremier League clubs approve plans to resume training on Tuesday

Education that explores every aspect of our seasEducation that explores every aspect of our seas

Meryl Streep and Ryan Reynolds join Taika Waititi for Roald Dahl charity readMeryl Streep and Ryan Reynolds join Taika Waititi for Roald Dahl charity read


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

coronavirusFifaTOPIC: Coronavirus

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up