FIFA announces charity match to raise funds for fight against Covid-19

A charity match is being organised by football’s world governing body FIFA to raise funds in the fight against Covid-19.

The FIFA Foundation is putting together its first official game, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino says it will be done when global health conditions allow, “even if this is only in some months time”.

“Further details of this unique event, including the location, date, participants and format will be announced by the FIFA Foundation in due course,” added the foundation’s chief executive, former France and Bolton midfielder Youri Djorkaeff.

⚽️ The FIFA Foundation will organise its first-ever official football match to raise funds for Access to COVID-19 Tools 🗣️ FIFA President Gianni Infantino & FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman @mauriciomacri explain 'A match to help the world' 👉 https://t.co/PnGPPSyTUj pic.twitter.com/S184ajDi7W — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 18, 2020

“Various scenarios and plans are currently under consideration, all of which are in line with health and other relevant guidelines from respective governments and international organisations.”

The intention is to raise funds for Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT), which is working to accelerate greater equality in access to health technologies in the fight against the virus.