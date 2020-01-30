News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Few, if any redundancies' at FAI, interim CEO believes

'Few, if any redundancies' at FAI, interim CEO believes
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 04:51 PM

New interim CEO Gary Owens has said he believes there will be “very few, if any redundancies” at the FAI after the signing of a refinancing deal to secure the future of the Association.

Speaking following a meeting between the government, the FAI, UEFA and the Bank of Ireland at the Department of Sport, Owens said: “It's a hugely important day for all our staff. I'm only there a week but I could sense all the uncertainty that they had to work with over the last nine months.

I can never say there is never going to be redundancies but today I'm very confident there will be very few, if any in relation to what we're doing.

And he added: “An email will go out to them today to reassure them about all of this.”

Minister for Sport Shane Ross said the FAI workforce should be assured that their jobs are not in jeopardy

"The work force should be protected,” he said. “We've had discussions with their reps and we are determined there will be no compulsory redundancies.

"The workforce should be assured that their jobs are not in jeopardy. The redundancy scheme which was suggested in earlier meetings is off the table.

"The particular emphasis should be put on the low to middle-income earners who should not feel that their jobs are in any way under threat.”

Addressing the overarching purpose of the new deal for a new FAI, the Minister said: "Our primary objective is that Irish football should flourish. We look forward to a future for Irish football that was inconceivable a year ago."

READ MORE

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Everest in underpants, Ireland’s ‘transition’, mystery of leadership groups

More on this topic

'There will be very few job losses': FAI welcomes government financial rescue package'There will be very few job losses': FAI welcomes government financial rescue package

FAI set for rescue package after high-level talks FAI set for rescue package after high-level talks

James McClean: Sectarian abuse ‘has simmered right down’ since action was takenJames McClean: Sectarian abuse ‘has simmered right down’ since action was taken

Quinn: FAI outlook not as bad as I thoughtQuinn: FAI outlook not as bad as I thought

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Nick Haining to make Scotland debut against IrelandNick Haining to make Scotland debut against Ireland

FAI set for rescue package after high-level talks FAI set for rescue package after high-level talks

Hamilton: I haven’t spoken to Wolff about new Mercedes dealHamilton: I haven’t spoken to Wolff about new Mercedes deal

Lakers franchise ‘devastated’ by Kobe Bryant’s death as tributes continueLakers franchise ‘devastated’ by Kobe Bryant’s death as tributes continue


Lifestyle

She has her own sense of style, is counted as one of the country's fashion influences and has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.Meet the nation's new 'Style Counsellor' and fashion sensation, Eileen Smith

Fermenting sounds very complicated but it is actually quite simple and is the process by which wine or beer is made.Currabinny Cooks: An introduction to fermenting

Padhraig O’Loughlin is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Mater Private, Cork.Working Life: Padhraig O’Loughlin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »