'Few, if any redundancies' at FAI, interim CEO believes

New interim CEO Gary Owens has said he believes there will be “very few, if any redundancies” at the FAI after the signing of a refinancing deal to secure the future of the Association.

Speaking following a meeting between the government, the FAI, UEFA and the Bank of Ireland at the Department of Sport, Owens said: “It's a hugely important day for all our staff. I'm only there a week but I could sense all the uncertainty that they had to work with over the last nine months.

I can never say there is never going to be redundancies but today I'm very confident there will be very few, if any in relation to what we're doing.

And he added: “An email will go out to them today to reassure them about all of this.”

Minister for Sport Shane Ross said the FAI workforce should be assured that their jobs are not in jeopardy

"The work force should be protected,” he said. “We've had discussions with their reps and we are determined there will be no compulsory redundancies.

"The workforce should be assured that their jobs are not in jeopardy. The redundancy scheme which was suggested in earlier meetings is off the table.

"The particular emphasis should be put on the low to middle-income earners who should not feel that their jobs are in any way under threat.”

Addressing the overarching purpose of the new deal for a new FAI, the Minister said: "Our primary objective is that Irish football should flourish. We look forward to a future for Irish football that was inconceivable a year ago."