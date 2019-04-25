NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Fernandinho facing scan on knee after going off injured against Manchester United

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 11:14 AM

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be scanned after suffering a knee injury in Wednesday’s derby victory at Manchester United.

The Brazilian was substituted early in the second half of City’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford after hurting himself blocking a shot from United’s Paul Pogba.

The 33-year-old said: “We will see tomorrow. We are going to make the scan and we will see. I will talk to the doctor and he will make the best decision for everybody.

“When I blocked the shot from Paul I felt my knee. It twisted a little bit. I could continue playing but I came off. That’s what it is.”

City will hope the key midfielder will be able to prove his fitness for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

City returned to the top of the table, a point above Liverpool, as a result of their derby success and are now clear favourites to retain their crown. Both sides have three games remaining.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on his Manchester City players following derby win

Raheem Sterling to cover costs of Damary Dawkins funeral

Guardiola: I’ve known Phil Foden was special since day one

Bernardo Silva welcomes pressure of title race as Manchester derby looms

KEYWORDS

FernandinhofootballPremier LeagueMan City

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on his Manchester City players following derby win

Rose urges Premier League bosses to help English clubs out in Champions League

Emery confident about pincer assault on Champions League qualification

Raheem Sterling a constant threat for Manchester City


Lifestyle

Foodies share hilarious ideas on Twitter using #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family’s eating habits on holiday

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »