Ferguson remains in charge as Everton take on Manchester United

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager of Everton for Sunday’s Premier League match away to Manchester United.

Ferguson guided the Toffees to a 3-1 win over Chelsea last weekend after replacing Marco Silva, who was sacked following their 5-2 loss to rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Former Everton manager David Moyes has been linked with a return to Goodison Park while Carlo Ancelotti is also reportedly a target after leaving Napoli on Tuesday, but it appears an appointment is not imminent with Ferguson told he will be in charge at Old Trafford.

“Duncan Ferguson will remain as Everton caretaker manager for Sunday’s Premier League visit to Manchester United,” a club statement said.

“Former striker Ferguson was in charge as the Blues secured a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison on Saturday.

“Ferguson will again be assisted by coaches John Ebbrell and Francis Jeffers and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly.”

Ferguson spent 10 years at Everton as a player over two spells and subsequently moved into coaching at the club’s academy under Moyes, becoming part of the first-team coaching setup in 2014.

He was credited with galvanising the squad in the wake of Silva’s sacking, reflected in their much-improved showing in the win over Chelsea.

Ex-Manchester United manager David Moyes has been linked with a return to Goodison Park (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Ex-Manchester United manager David Moyes has been linked with a return to Goodison Park (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Silva’s 18-month reign came to an end on December 5 after defeat in the Merseyside derby saw Everton slump to 18th place.

Besides Moyes and Ancelotti, the club have been linked with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery, Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe and Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta, a former Everton midfielder.

Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira had also been considered by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri but said on Monday that he would not be making the switch.

“It’s an honour and I’m grateful to be considered by a club I have so much respect for but I am still coach of SIPG and SIPG is a club close to my heart,” Pereira told Sky Sports News.

