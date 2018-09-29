Ferdinand: United chiefs cannot let current situation continue

Rio Ferdinand has called for a decision to be made at Manchester United to stop the “wars” within the club.

United’s rocky campaign continued on a negative trajectory at West Ham on Saturday, the home fans taunting them with ‘Oles’ as the Red Devils were well beaten 3-1.

It comes on the back of other poor results and reports of unrest at the club, particularly between manager Jose Mourinho and key midfielder Paul Pogba.

Mourinho saw United lose (Ian Walton/PA)

The France international has had the vice-captaincy taken off him and many observers are claiming Mourinho may be suffering from the ‘third-season syndrome’ that has dogged his career.

Former United defender Ferdinand stopped short of saying Mourinho should go, but did tell BT Sport: “It’s difficult to say that (it’s the end game) but I believe the powers that be have a decision to make.

“You can’t let a situation like this continue through the season, things leaking out in the press, little wars going on within the changing room that are creeping out and everyone finding out about it, players on one side maybe, Mourinho on the other.

Rio Ferdinand has called for action (John Walton/PA)

“If that continues, it’ll be one of the worst seasons in the history of the club. Someone has to make a decision right now, bang, either someone goes… Something’s got to give.”

Paul Scholes, who shared so much success at United alongside Ferdinand under Sir Alex Ferguson, agrees, and also believes the players are falling short of the required mark.

“When you are watching that it feels like something is massively wrong,” he said.

“Is it the end for some players, is it the end for the manager, I don’t know. If it is the manager who goes, who’s available? Who’s going to get more out of the team. If they get a (Mauricio) Pochettino or (Zinedine) Zidane.. will the players liven up to that?”

Scholes was used to success under Sir Alex Ferguson (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ferdinand added that Ferguson, one of football’s all-time greatest managers, would have taken action by now.

“Stability is key, here there seem to be mini wars in the changing room, going above that,” he said.

“There’s mini wars within the camp. It has to be ironed out. Someone has to come in and say ‘get yourself together and sort it out’.

“Back in the day, Sir Alex would have sorted it out. If players stepped out of line, they’re were gone, (David) Beckham, (Roy) Keane, (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy, (Jaap) Stam.”

