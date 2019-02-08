NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Fellow players among those to pay tribute to footballer Emiliano Sala

Friday, February 08, 2019 - 06:44 AM

Tributes have been paid to footballer Emiliano Sala after his body was recovered from the English Channel and formally identified.

Fellow footballing stars reacted to confirmation of his death, which came almost three weeks after his plane crashed en route from Nantes, France, to Cardiff.

Cardiff City Football Club, to which Sala had recently signed for a club record £15 million, said in a statement: “We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano.

“He and David will forever remain in our thoughts.”

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero‏, a fellow Argentinian, tweeted: “Rest in peace, Emiliano. My condolences to his friends and family #PrayForSala”.

Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri – who had joined calls for the search for the plane to be resumed after it was called off – also posted on Twitter, sending his condolences to Sala’s family, adding: “We are with you”.

The light aircraft was piloted by David Ibbotson, who has not been found.

Arsenal player Mesut Ozil‏ wrote: “No words to describe how sad this is. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. #RIPsala”.

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy tweeted an image of Sala, while Paris Saint-Germain footballer Kylian Mbappe wrote simply: “RIP EMI”.

Everton player Oumar Niasse, who is currently on loan to Cardiff City, tweeted: “RIP @EmilianoSala1 Forever in our thoughts”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Cardiff City Football ClubDavid IbbotsonEmiliano SalaKylian MbappeMesut OzilSalaSergio Aguero

More on this topic

Body recovered from plane wreckage identified as Emiliano Sala

Body recovered from Emiliano Sala plane wreckage

Investigators attempt to recover body in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane crash

No timeframe on bid to lift wreck of plane carrying Emiliano Sala

More in this Section

We now have the mental edge on Liverpool – Silva

Irish and British football chiefs to meet to discuss 2030 World Cup stadium options

Gatland not concerned about outside opinions over his team selection

Trio hand Liverpool fitness boost ahead of Bournemouth clash


Lifestyle

Scoring an Eoin goal: Cork musician Talos follows up hectic year with sophomore album

Cork Youth Orchestra: Making the most of musical youth

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: 'Clare fans will be a coachload of people in boot-cut jeans drinking milk out of a bodhran'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »