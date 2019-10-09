Feely and Figueira on target as Blues see off Sligo

Waterford FC 2 - 0 Sligo Rovers

Waterford FC picked up their first home win since defeating UCD back in May to see off Sligo Rovers in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting at the RSC last night.

Goals from Rory Feely and Walter Figueira gave the Blues victory.

With Michael O’Connor and JJ Lunney going close with two early efforts, the Blues had a golden chance to go in front from the penalty spot on 16 minutes.

Figueira was brought to ground by defender John Mahon and after referee Ray Matthews initially awarded a goal kick, he changed his mind, on the advice of his assistant Trevor Cotter.

O’Connor stepped up to take the spot kick, but he was denied by a Luke McNicholas save.

As the Blues continued to dominate the game, Georgie Poynton and Lunney were also kept out by the visiting netminder before Waterford did go in front on 34 minutes.

JJ Lunney whipped in a brilliant left-wing cross that spotted the run of captain Rory Feely, and he looped a header over McNicholas from six yards.

Waterford had further chances to increase their lead before the sound of the half- time whistle, with Shane Duggan and O’Connor going close. Sligo Rovers failed to trouble Blues keeper Matt Connor once during that first half.

The Blues doubled the lead on 52 minutes when Figueira took possession of the ball on the right-side of the area and after his first shot was blocked out, his second attempt found a way past Luke McNicholas, with the aid of a deflection off defender Regan Donelon.

Liam Buckley’s Sligo side had their first glimpse at goal at the other end six minutes later when Blues keeper Matt Connor produced a top save to turn an effort from Brian Morley over the bar, before Sam Warde was off target with a close-range header.

Waterford’s Shane Duggan should have added a third in injury time only to see his close-range blocked but it was a deserved win for the Blues..

Waterford FC: Connor, Feely, Kouogun, Slevin, Lynch (Power ‘83), Duggan, Lunney, Bone (Galvin ‘74), Poynton, Figueira, O’Connor (O’Halloran ‘66)

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Banks, Donelon (Watson ‘85), Warde, Dunleavy, Twardek, Morley (Collins ‘74), Kane, Mahon, Cawley, Morahan

Referee: Ray Matthews (Kerry).