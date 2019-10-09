News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Feely and Figueira on target as Blues see off Sligo

Feely and Figueira on target as Blues see off Sligo
Waterford FC's Rory Feely scored one of his sides' goals last night. File photo
By Adrian Flanagan
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Waterford FC 2 - 0 Sligo Rovers

Waterford FC picked up their first home win since defeating UCD back in May to see off Sligo Rovers in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting at the RSC last night.

Goals from Rory Feely and Walter Figueira gave the Blues victory.

With Michael O’Connor and JJ Lunney going close with two early efforts, the Blues had a golden chance to go in front from the penalty spot on 16 minutes.

Figueira was brought to ground by defender John Mahon and after referee Ray Matthews initially awarded a goal kick, he changed his mind, on the advice of his assistant Trevor Cotter.

O’Connor stepped up to take the spot kick, but he was denied by a Luke McNicholas save.

As the Blues continued to dominate the game, Georgie Poynton and Lunney were also kept out by the visiting netminder before Waterford did go in front on 34 minutes.

JJ Lunney whipped in a brilliant left-wing cross that spotted the run of captain Rory Feely, and he looped a header over McNicholas from six yards.

Waterford had further chances to increase their lead before the sound of the half- time whistle, with Shane Duggan and O’Connor going close. Sligo Rovers failed to trouble Blues keeper Matt Connor once during that first half.

The Blues doubled the lead on 52 minutes when Figueira took possession of the ball on the right-side of the area and after his first shot was blocked out, his second attempt found a way past Luke McNicholas, with the aid of a deflection off defender Regan Donelon.

Liam Buckley’s Sligo side had their first glimpse at goal at the other end six minutes later when Blues keeper Matt Connor produced a top save to turn an effort from Brian Morley over the bar, before Sam Warde was off target with a close-range header.

Waterford’s Shane Duggan should have added a third in injury time only to see his close-range blocked but it was a deserved win for the Blues..

Waterford FC: Connor, Feely, Kouogun, Slevin, Lynch (Power ‘83), Duggan, Lunney, Bone (Galvin ‘74), Poynton, Figueira, O’Connor (O’Halloran ‘66)

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Banks, Donelon (Watson ‘85), Warde, Dunleavy, Twardek, Morley (Collins ‘74), Kane, Mahon, Cawley, Morahan

Referee: Ray Matthews (Kerry).

READ MORE

Ireland edge thriller in Tallaght

More on this topic

League of Ireland set for three-tier split from 2021League of Ireland set for three-tier split from 2021

City howler hands Bohs victoryCity howler hands Bohs victory

City seeking respite from stormCity seeking respite from storm

Duffy strikes at death to keep Dundalk’s treble dream aliveDuffy strikes at death to keep Dundalk’s treble dream alive


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Ireland edge thriller in TallaghtIreland edge thriller in Tallaght

Fighting Irish suffer defeat on the doubleFighting Irish suffer defeat on the double

Ireland add pace to squad for qualifiersIreland add pace to squad for qualifiers

Watch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off UkraineWatch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off Ukraine


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »