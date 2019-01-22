Update: Aviation authority confirms Cardiff’s new signing Emiliano Sala was on missing plane

Update: Cardiff City's Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey, France's civil aviation authority has said.

Earlier: Fears growing that Cardiff’s new signing Emiliano Sala was on missing plane

Cardiff’s record signing Emiliano Sala was on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night, French media have reported.

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker completed a move to the Premier League club over the weekend but had returned to France, where he had been playing for Ligue 1 side Nantes.

French media, quoting police sources, said Sala was on the light aircraft that disappeared from radar on Monday night while apparently flying from Nantes to Cardiff. (PA Graphics)

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman told the Mirror: “We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

“We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala.”

Sala had signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Welsh club after scoring 12 Ligue 1 goals in 19 appearances this season.

Guernsey Police posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning that the search had resumed at 8am but that there was still no trace of the plane.

It read: “Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning. No trace has currently been found.

Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning. No trace has currently been found It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people More info when available— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019

“It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people. More info when available.”

- Press Association