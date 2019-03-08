NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

FC Utrecht’s winless home run continues following goalless draw

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 10:29 PM

FC Utrecht and Groningen shared the spoils in a goalless draw on Friday night as the hosts’ home frustrations continued.

Dick Advocaat’s side enjoyed the edge in a tight match of few chances, but could not find a goal to end a winless run at home which dates back to December 9.

Victory could have taken Utrecht level with fifth-placed Vitesse Arnhem but Groningen’s good form continued as they made it six Eredivisie games without defeat.

They have now taken 17 points from their last eight outings to climb well clear of trouble at the foot of the table, sitting just five points behind Utrecht.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rashica strikes twice as Bremen battle back to sink Schalke

High school student saves for two years to buy electric wheelchair for friend

Teenager Kean at the double as Juventus make light of Ronaldo absence

Idris Elba calls for end to ‘stupid’ knife crime in the UK


KEYWORDS

Dick AdvocaatEredivisieFC GroningenDutch EredivisieFC UtrechtUtrecht vs GroningenGalgenwaard

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt looks to familiar faces for last Six Nations date in Dublin

Cook return delayed by groin infection

Schmidt makes seven changes to Ireland team to face France

Ireland U20 and Women's sides forced into late changes


Lifestyle

Captain Marvel: why female superheroes are not just for International Women's Day

As Captain Marvel hits cinemas, here are 8 of Brie Larson’s greatest fashion moments

5 everyday feminist things you should try this International Women’s Day

Why we need to stop publicly shaming famous women online

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »