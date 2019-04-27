NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Favre furious as controversial derby loss dents Dortmund’s title bid

Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 09:14 PM

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre criticised the referee’s decisions as his nine-man side slumped to a 4-2 defeat to Schalke, putting a significant dent in their title hopes.

In an action-packed Revierderby, Dortmund led through Mario Gotze before Schalke were awarded a penalty for handball from which Daniel Caligiuri equalised.

Salif Sane put them ahead before Marco Reus and Marius Wolf were both shown red cards in a five-minute spell spanning Caligiuri’s second goal. Axel Witsel pulled one back but Breel Embolo made the game safe.

“That’s extremely hard to take, above all given the way we played,” Favre told bvb.de.

“We started really well, showed a lot of patience and scored a fantastic goal. Then five minutes later, it’s up to the referee to have a look at a handball.

“Anyone who applies the handball rule like that doesn’t understand football. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

On the decision to send him off, Reus added: “We do not need to talk about whether it was a red card. I didn’t want to do my opponent any harm, I just arrived a bit late and ended up catching him.”

Defeat means second-placed Dortmund could find themselves four points behind Bayern Munich by the end of the weekend, should the leaders win their game in hand against Nurnberg on Sunday, but administrator Sebastian Kehl insisted the club were not going to give up with three games left.

“Playing with nine men in the later stages of the game was tough,” he said. “We lost the derby – that’s hard to accept.

“Obviously we had to try and win all of our matches in order to have a shot at realising our dream, but I’m not giving up just yet.”

Huub Stevens was happy with his Schalke side’s performance as they took a significant step to guaranteeing safety, moving nine points ahead of Stuttgart in the relegation play-off place.

Stevens said in quotes published on the club’s Twitter feed: “Of course we are very happy about the derby victory.

“A big compliment to the team. The boys were very tight in training during the week and did an excellent job of implementing the tactics.

“If you win 4-2 here in Dortmund, then you can be very happy about that.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hughton relieved after Brighton take point from Newcastle clash

Lionel Messi goal allows Barcelona to retain LaLiga title

Williams sees world title defence ended by Gilbert

5 games that helped Norwich make their promotion dream come true

KEYWORDS

Huub StevensLucien FavreMarco ReusRevierderbyGerman BundesligaBorussia DortmundSchalke 04

More in this Section

Manchester City’s title push not helped by Champions League exit, says Guardiola

Klopp faces anxious wait over Firmino fitness as title race hots up

EPL Team of the Year: Proud of Sterling for becoming the best he can be

Valverde’s well-organised Barca set to wrap up another crown


Lifestyle

Great interest in O’Driscoll’s sale

Contents from great Irish houses in Sheppard’s sales

Libraries must be protected. If you’re not a member of your local library, why not?

Reinventing the Dior man: Kim Jones is transforming the way men dress

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »